Urbana, IL

smilepolitely.com

Neil St. Blues is hosting a Thanksgiving Day buffet

If you want to go out to eat on Turkey Day, check out Neil St. Blues' Thanksgiving Day holiday buffet. The menu has not been released, but I bet we can count on seeing Southern-style cuisine like fried chicken, fried fish, cornbread, and greens on the spread. I love Neil St. Blues' Sunday buffet. When I've gone, it's been clean and well-run with lots of different foods that were replenished often. If this Thanksgiving Day buffet is anything like the Sunday buffet, it will be great.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Weekender: November 18-20

Get your Thanksgiving plans in order, all weekend, prices vary. Do you have your turkey secured? Are you planning to skip cooking and order in on Turkey Day? Are you traveling and want to bring a C-U treat as a gift? Now is the time to figure all of that out because pre-orders are ending soon. I ordered some bread and pie, but I still need to pick up ingredients for the big Thanksgiving meal. This weekend, take time to figure out what you still need to buy, and then do it. (AB)
URBANA, IL
smilepolitely.com

Do your stomach a favor and eat at VFW Post 630

You are about to be let in on one of the best kept dining secrets in the area. I still wouldn’t know about this place had it not been brought to my attention as an option for a review from Smile Politely. VFW Post 630 It is hidden away...
URBANA, IL
chambanamoms.com

Where To Find Locally Raised Meat in the Champaign-Urbana Area

There’s no shortage of local meat in Champaign-Urbana — and local farmers need us more than ever. Looking for local meat in the Champaign-Urbana area? The East Central Illinois area has a number of local farmers that sell their meat products directly to customers. In addition, there are a number of locally owned stores that sell local meats. Below we’ve put together a resource to help you find locally raised meat in and around Champaign-Urbana.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Top 10 Things to Know: Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul

A Visit to Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul – Pumpkins, Corn Mazes, Hayrides, Christmas Trees and Reindeer, of course. When we hear reindeer, we usually think about Christmas… but if you overlook Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch, located in Rantoul, during the fall season, you’d be missing out on all kinds of fall fun. Here are ten things to know about Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch as you plan your short trip from Champaign-Urbana to the ranch with your kids!
RANTOUL, IL
97ZOK

Cheers! Self-Pour Beer Wall Part of New Restaurant Opening In Illinois

Is there such a thing as too many restaurants? For foodies, the answer is an easy "no." Illinois is getting another new-ish food joint. The "ish" is because there's already a location in Bloomington and another is opening further north. If you love hot dogs, barbecue, and beer, this might become your new favorite place. You might even CRAVE this place.
ROCKFORD, IL
chambanamoms.com

Candlestick Lane: The Urbana Christmas Tradition Continues

The tradition of Candlestick Lane in Urbana will continue this December. Urbana’s Candlestick Lane will again bring Christmas cheer to fans all over the area. It is set to illuminate for the first night on Saturday, Dec. 10. The annual tradition has stayed strong for the last 59 years...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Warming centers available in Rantoul this weekend

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — With wind chill temperatures dropping into the single digits this weekend, the Village of Rantoul is opening a pair of warming centers for those who need them. The Forum Fitness Center, located at 200 West Flessner Avenue, will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for warming. After 9 p.m., […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Family helps Mahomet mother facing eviction

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet mother facing eviction over unpaid lot fees has had her bills paid. The mother was one of 20 who received eviction notices at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park just months after a new property management company took over. She was very emotional and scared, and did not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what was going on yet, which is why she will remain anonymous.
MAHOMET, IL
smilepolitely.com

Share your thoughts on community violence next week

The City of Champaign is hosting a Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint Response Meeting on November 21st from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Champaign Public Library. Community members are invited to gather in Robeson Pavilion Room A to talk about safety in their neighborhoods, and discuss solutions. There will be free refreshments, free resources, an opportunity to connect with clinicians, and information about the city's Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint. We wrote about it at the beginning of the year, when the city council was voting on the measure.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Airborne geological project beginning in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County will see an interesting sight in the skies over the next few weeks. Starting Saturday, a helicopter will be flying over the area while carrying a large coil frame beneath it. It’s all part of a geological imaging project by the Illinois State Geological Survey. The […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Tenants living without heat at apartment complex, court steps in

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Home is not where the heat is for residents like Chester Watson at Champaign Park Apartments. He and others are frustrated with the heat not working in their homes. "It's cold in there," Watson said. "I don't know what to say." He's tried to keep...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end.   She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
MAHOMET, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Fire causes heavy damage to Gibson City home’s attached garage

GIBSON CITY — The state fire marshal’s office has been asked to investigate the cause of a blaze Thursday morning that caused heavy damage to a Gibson City home’s attached garage. An estimated eight volunteer firefighters from Elliott and 12 from Gibson City responded around 9:06 a.m....
GIBSON CITY, IL
wjbc.com

New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit

LOGAN COUNTY – The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across the...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL

