ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
ideastream.org

Lawmakers consider big changes for Ohio State Board of Education

Three candidates who had backing from two large teachers' unions won big in Ohio State Board of Education races last week. Now, as Ohio lawmakers come back into session after the election, they are considering reining in the power of state school board members. State school board members are non-partisan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy