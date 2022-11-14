Read full article on original website
Lawmakers consider big changes for Ohio State Board of Education
Three candidates who had backing from two large teachers' unions won big in Ohio State Board of Education races last week. Now, as Ohio lawmakers come back into session after the election, they are considering reining in the power of state school board members. State school board members are non-partisan...
Summit County State Rep. Bill Roemer focusing on overregulation, PACE funding in lame duck
Following last week’s elections, we’re checking in with some of the members of the state legislature from Northeast Ohio about their priorities for the lame duck session and the next term. Republican State Rep. Bill Roemer of Richfield was reelected for a second term last week to represent the 31st district in Summit County.
Hospitals are packed and wait times are long. Blame RSV, the flu and COVID-19, Ohio's top docs say
COVID-19 is circulating, respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is raging among children and there has been a recent spike in the number flu cases in Ohio. The result is hospitals across the state — especially those that treat children — are swamped and doctors are imploring the public to take steps to prevent the spread of these viruses.
