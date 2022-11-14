Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Strong women’s soccer season stubbed by William Smith in NCAA second roundThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
Related
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Salem End Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was cited in a 2-vehicle crash on Salem End Rod at Badger Road on Veterans Day. The crash happened at 5:18 p.m. on Friday, November 11. One driver was “cited for operating without a license and failure to yield to right of way,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police: 2 Vehicles Broken Into & 1 Suspect identified
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police said two vehicles were broken into this week, and they have already identified a suspect with one of the incidents. On Sunday, November 13, a suspect stole a wallet from a vehicle that was unlocked on Torrey Street. Framingham Police have not identified a suspect...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Cedar Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Cedar Street on November 10 after a driver struck a telephone pole. The crash happened at 1:41 p.m. at the intersection of Route 135 and cedar Street. No citations were issued, said the Police spokesperson.
WCVB
4 dogs missing after fire engulfs home on Bellingham, Massachusetts, property for second time
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Four dogs are missing after a fire engulfed a house late Tuesday in Bellingham, Massachusetts. The fire that grew to two alarms started at midnight at 7 Stone St. First responders had issues accessing water to fight the flames when they arrived at the scene. "Our...
Woman Stabbed in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A woman was stabbed in Framingham this afternoon, November 16. The woman, in her 40s, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with non-life threatening injuries. The stabbing happened on Phelps Road around 2;30 p.m. SOURCE will update when Framingham Police release more details.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
NECN
Truck Crashes Into Overpass in Westford
A truck carrying other vehicles hit an overpass Tuesday morning in Westford, Massachusetts. The truck was traveling on Boston Road when it apparently struck a I-495 overpass. Crews were seen inspecting the bridge. Additional details have not been released yet.
Framingham Police: One Injured in Grant & Clark Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 2-vehicle crash at Grant and Clark streets on Sunday, November 13. The crash happened at 11:34 a.m. The injured person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. One driver was cited for stop sign violation, said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police: Bike Stolen Outside of Bakery
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a BMX-style bike stolen from outside a Framingham bakery on Friday, November 11. The bike was reported stolen at 3 p.m outside 165 Concord Street in downtown Framingham. “Bike was not locked,” said the Police spokesperson. The bike is...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Could North Washington Bridge Delays Create Space for a Permanent Busway to Charlestown?
For three years now, while workers build a new North Washington Street Bridge over the Charles River between the North End and Charlestown, all bridge traffic – including foot traffic along Boston’s famous Freedom Trail – has been confined to a narrow 3-lane “temporary” bridge running just upstream from the construction site.
Man arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds into tree line on side of NH highway
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest, accused of shooting multiple rounds into a nearby tree line on the side of a highway Monday night. Matthew D. Lowman, 24, of Nashua, was charged with reckless conduct involving a firearm. New Hampshire State Police say they received...
Boston Globe
Where to grab the best sandwich in Greater Boston
The reader favorite spot is a "lunch time staple" in Downtown Boston. If you’re on the go, thinking about what to have for lunch on a busy workday day, you’ll likely want a hearty and satisfying sandwich. In the Greater Boston area, there are many cafes with menu items full of classic and original options.
Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner
SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
spectrumnews1.com
Local developer weighs in on Canal District restaurant closures
WORCESTER, Mass. - The reality of more restaurants shutting their doors in Worcester's Canal District has many wondering what's causing these closures. Along with Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse, which announced that they will close for good this Saturday, four other businesses have announced their closure since September. Allen Fletcher, the...
Natick Firefighters Deliver Baby on Mass Pike
NATICK – On September 30, at around 12:40 a.m., the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new...
Pedestrian Struck Has Died From His Injuries
FRAMINGHAM – A man who was struck by a vehicle on Franklin Street last Thursday has died, according to Framingham Police. A man, in his 60s, who is not a resident of Framingham, was struck while crossing Franklin Street at 6 a.m. on November 11, according to Framingham Police.
Ashland Public Library Closed Thursday Morning
ASHLAND – The Ashland Public Library will be closed on Thursday morning, November 17, due to the paving of Front Street. The Library will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Library is scheduled to re-open at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
Wayland Welcomes 2 New Police Officers
WAYLAND – Town of Wayland Acting Police Chief Ed Burman announced Wayland Police Department welcomed two new officers at a swearing-in ceremony on November 14. Officers David Fors and Joseph Mancuso were sworn in on Monday during a ceremony at the Wayland Public Safety Building. “I am pleased to...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0