FraminghamSOURCE

Woman Stabbed in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – A woman was stabbed in Framingham this afternoon, November 16. The woman, in her 40s, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with non-life threatening injuries. The stabbing happened on Phelps Road around 2;30 p.m. SOURCE will update when Framingham Police release more details.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Truck Crashes Into Overpass in Westford

A truck carrying other vehicles hit an overpass Tuesday morning in Westford, Massachusetts. The truck was traveling on Boston Road when it apparently struck a I-495 overpass. Crews were seen inspecting the bridge. Additional details have not been released yet.
WESTFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Bike Stolen Outside of Bakery

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a BMX-style bike stolen from outside a Framingham bakery on Friday, November 11. The bike was reported stolen at 3 p.m outside 165 Concord Street in downtown Framingham. “Bike was not locked,” said the Police spokesperson. The bike is...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston Globe

Where to grab the best sandwich in Greater Boston

The reader favorite spot is a "lunch time staple" in Downtown Boston. If you’re on the go, thinking about what to have for lunch on a busy workday day, you’ll likely want a hearty and satisfying sandwich. In the Greater Boston area, there are many cafes with menu items full of classic and original options.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
SALEM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Local developer weighs in on Canal District restaurant closures

WORCESTER, Mass. - The reality of more restaurants shutting their doors in Worcester's Canal District has many wondering what's causing these closures. Along with Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse, which announced that they will close for good this Saturday, four other businesses have announced their closure since September. Allen Fletcher, the...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Firefighters Deliver Baby on Mass Pike

NATICK – On September 30, at around 12:40 a.m., the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Pedestrian Struck Has Died From His Injuries

FRAMINGHAM – A man who was struck by a vehicle on Franklin Street last Thursday has died, according to Framingham Police. A man, in his 60s, who is not a resident of Framingham, was struck while crossing Franklin Street at 6 a.m. on November 11, according to Framingham Police.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wayland Welcomes 2 New Police Officers

WAYLAND – Town of Wayland Acting Police Chief Ed Burman announced Wayland Police Department welcomed two new officers at a swearing-in ceremony on November 14. Officers David Fors and Joseph Mancuso were sworn in on Monday during a ceremony at the Wayland Public Safety Building. “I am pleased to...
WAYLAND, MA
