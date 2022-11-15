Read full article on original website
Barr-Reeve's DeCoursey Signs with Vincennes Volleyball
MONTGOMERY, Ind. – The two-time defending Region 24 Champion Vincennes University Trailblazer volleyball team picked up their first signing of the 2023 recruiting class Friday afternoon in Barr-Reeve High School setter Dylan DeCoursey. “I chose Vincennes University because I had two classmates that were a couple of years older...
State wants to put a Round-a-Bout in Jasper
Jasper- As of now, Jasper has zero round-a-bouts. That could change however as the state of Indiana is wanting to install one on a major highway on the city’s east side. “The state wants to put a round-a-bout on (state road) 56.” Shared Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide at Monday’s Coffee and Conversations.
Brian L. Wade
Brian L. Wade, 56, of Shoals, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was born on November 3, 1966 to George “Bob” and Mary Ellen (Thomas) Wade in Washington, Indiana. He attended school at Bedford North Lawrence and Shoals High School. Brian worked as a Truck Driver for many years. On June 11, 1988 he married Barbaretta Daniel and she survives.
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr., 71, of Washington, IN passed away November 9, 2022. He was born in Huntington, WV on March 6, 1951 to the late James and Annis (Fields) Potts. Steven attended Washington High School. He worked as a mechanic for 25+ years at Washington Chrysler. Steven was a member of the local Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed many things in life such as riding his motorcycles for the last 56 years, shooting pool, working on model cars, telling jokes, going to car shows, watching NASCAR, vegetable gardening, and watching football and basketball. Steven will be deeply missed.
James “Jim” O’Brian, 88, of Montgomery
James “Jim” O’Brian, 88, of Montgomery, Indiana passed away at 3:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home. He was born September 11, 1934 in Washington, Indiana to the late Walter and Dora (Clements) O’Brian. Jim married Carol Barber on December 31, 1954 and she...
Joseph H. Fehribach, age 84, of Jasper
Joseph H. Fehribach, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:36 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Joe was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 21, 1938, to Albert P. and Frances (Hauser) Fehribach. He married Sandy Johnson on June 6, 1964, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.
Three-Vehicle Accident in Front of Bobes in Washington
A three-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening at approximately 6 p.m. on S. State Road 57 in front of Bobes in Washington. The southbound lane was closed for approximately 25 minutes before being reopened. Within a half-hour, first responders had cleaned up the scene.
Cause revealed for Princeton home explosion
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — A day after a home explosion rocked a Princeton neighborhood, we now have a better understanding of what might have happened. The Princeton Fire Department tells us this explosion is natural gas related. Shortly after the explosion, CenterPoint conducted tests outside of the home and said pressure readins on their natural […]
Residents react after house explodes in Princeton
(WEHT) - Central dispatch has confirmed to Eyewitness News crews are responding to a house fire near the intersection of Spruce and Hart streets.
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
TDI Brands Announces Warehouse Expansion
Jasper- Tierra-Derco International, LLC, dba TDI Brands announced today the expansion of its distribution warehouse in Jasper, Indiana. TDI Brands operate their brands (Tierra Garden, TDI Carts & Liners and Stone Age Creations) from locations in Jasper, Indiana, as well as New London, Ohio. With the warehouse space expansion in Jasper, Indiana, all existing Stone Age Creations inventory in New London, Ohio, will be transferred to the Jasper warehouse. The 70,000 square foot warehouse will now house all TDI Brands products allowing for consolidated and more efficient fulfillment.
Suspect in Burglary Caught
The public helped to catch an alleged burglar and thief. Vincennes PD report that they took a burglary complaint at 11-am on Tuesday of this week. Shortly after they released photos of the suspect inside a home and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect. After following...
Dr. Andreas Hennig Joining Memorial Surgical Associates
Jasper- Andreas Hennig, D.O., MBA, was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Hennig is a general surgeon who will be joining Marcus Kurucz, M.D., Joanne Leibe, D.O., M.P.H., Megan Stevenson, M.D., and Charles Tollett, Jr., M.D. at Memorial Surgical Associates. Dr....
US41 partially closes after 3-vehicle semi-crash
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office issued a traffic alert after three vehicles were involved in an accident. Authorities say it happened in the area of Highway 41 and Radio Avenue this evening. According to deputies, a semi-truck was involved in the crash. Despite the nature of the incident, we’re told […]
Brother provides details about victim of fatal Gibson County crash
(WEHT) - Family members say the victim of a recent deadly accident in Gibson County left behind a wife and twin boys.
Local Schools Competing in Food Drive
Dubois County- The school districts of Dubois County are competing to see who can give the most food. Greater Jasper, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest Dubois student councils are looking to give back this holiday season. Schools will be collecting non-parishable, unexpired food starting November 28th. Food can be dropped off at any of the districts high schools.
Women Empowering Women Event Approaching
Jasper- The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, November 30 to hear Martha Rasche speak on writing your life story. The November session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30am for networking before the meeting from 11:45am to 12:45pm EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double...
Messmer Column: Happy Thanksgiving
Local Sources- On this week's edition of the Messmer Column, State Senator Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) shares a Happy Thanksgiving message. This week, Americans will come together with family and friends to appreciate the many blessings in our lives. Celebrating Thanksgiving in America dates back as early as 1621 when the...
