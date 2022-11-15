Read full article on original website
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Eyes turn to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust after FTX collapse; Cardano to launch fiat-backed stablecoin in 2023
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 18 includes fears of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust being in trouble, Bahamas’ order for FTX to transfer its digital assets, and SafePal’s 125% spike as a result of the increasing popularity of non-custodial wallets. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)...
BTC difficulty to adjust over weekend as miners capitulate
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty is expected to adjust Sunday night/Monday morning (Nov. 20/21.) Currently, over 100% of the mined Bitcoin supply is being spent at the fifth most significant rate ever. Following back-to-back difficulty negative or neutral adjustments, it is possible that Bitcoin hash rate and difficulty may have topped....
Community fears FTX implosion might affect Grayscale
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares are selling at a record discount of 42.69% to the underlying asset’s value following FTX’s implosion and fears of market contagion. According to Ycharts data, GBTC shares are trading for $8.75 as of press time, which represents a 74% decline on the year-to-date metric and an 84% drop since Bitcoin peaked at over $69,000 in 2021. For context, BTC itself is only down 74% from this all-time high.
FTX attacker continues swapping tokens; exchanges $7.95M BNB for BUSD, ETH
The attackers who drained $600 million from the now-bankrupt exchange FTX, swapped nearly 30,000 BNB tokens for Ethereum (ETH) and Binance USD (BUSD) on Nov. 17. in three transactions, data from Bscscan shows. In the first transaction, the attacker exchanged 10,000 BNB tokens, worth $2.67 million at the time, for...
Bahamas watchdog ordered FTX to send digital assets to its wallet
The Securities Commission of Bahamas revealed on Nov. 18 that it directed FTX to transfer digital assets under its control to the Commission’s wallet on Nov. 12. According to the regulator, the directive was aimed at “safekeeping” the assets and “was necessary to protect the interests of clients and creditors” of the bankrupt exchange.
Upbots issues recovery plan in light of FTX, Alameda exposure
Algo crypto trading platform, Upbots, detailed its recovery plan established due to its exposure to the fallout of FTX, and Alameda Research. As the result of “contractual obligations” a portion of Upbot’s liquidity was on FTX at the time of collapse and around 200 million UBXT – Upbot’s native token – is held by Alameda which equates to about 40% of all UBXT tokens.
Nexo set to launch their own non-custodial smart wallet
Nexo is set to launch its own multifunctional, non-custodial, EVM-compatible smart wallet dubbed ‘The Nexo Wallet.’. This self-governed wallet will also function as an identity wallet, allowing users to use Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) to build up, and utilize the benefits of their self-governed Web3 profile. This self-governed setup ultimately allows users to retain ownership of their identity profile, which centralized companies almost always retain.
Research: 78% of all staked ETH is across 4 centralized providers; 74% of all blocks are OFAC compliant
Lido – 4.5 Million ETH staked. At press time, almost 75% of all blocks produced by ETH are considered Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) compliant, with this number only increasing each week. Contrastingly, a total of around 15% of all blocks produced by ETH are still non-OFAC compliant, while the remaining 11% are ‘non-MEV-Boost’ blocks.
Yield farming alternative Haru Invest leverages market inefficiencies through algorithmic trading – SlateCast #32
Haru Invest offers an alternative to yield farming by providing a custodial solution to leverage market inefficiencies through algorithmic high-frequency trading. Such trading strategies are often reserved for OTC trading firms and hedge funds. However, Haru leverages crypto markets to give access to retail investors. Investors deposit crypto such as...
How web3 gives power back to the players with Alex Connolly CTO of Immutable X – CryptoSlateIRL #22
Speaking with CryptoSlate’s Akiba at the recent NFT.London event, CTO of Immutable X, Alex Connolly, spoke about the future of web3 gaming and the power it gives back to the players. Immutable X has taken the web3 industry by storm, growing to a $2.5 billion valuation in just two years.
Genesis sought $1B emergency loan but never got it
Crypto lender Genesis sought out an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors in the wake of FTX’s collapse and ensuing bankruptcy but never got the funds it requested, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 17. The loan request came before the company sent out a notification to clients...
Canada’s largest pension fund writes off $95M FTX investment
Canada’s largest pension fund Ontario Teachers said it would write off its $95 million in bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, according to a Nov. 17 press statement. According to the pension fund, it made two investments in the embattled exchange between October 2021 and January 2022 through its Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG) platform. Its first investment in Oct. 2021 was worth $75 million, while its second investment was $20 million.
Vitalik Buterin, Coinbase, Kraken, Binance promote trustless CEXs
The collapse of FTX has severely eroded user trust in centralized crypto exchanges. Most investors have finally realized the importance of owning the keys to their digital assets and have moved record volumes of tokens from exchanges to non-custodial wallets. These events brought about a wave of urgency for centralized...
