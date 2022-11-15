Man hit by car, sustains fatal injuries CHP say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/ KGPE )- One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Monday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Elm and North at 6 p.m. They found a male who sustained major injuries. EMS performed life-saving measures but shortly after the pedestrian passed away at the scene.

Authorities say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was walking southbound in a northbound lane on Elm. The driver of a silver Camry was traveling northbound on Elm at about 45 mph. The driver did not see the pedestrian until impact.

Witnesses say that the pedestrian was distracted by his phone while walking in the middle of the roadway when the car hit him.

CHP officers say that the area is very dark.

Officials say that the pedestrian was on Instagram or Tik Tok when he got hit, and the phone was still playing videos while on the ground when units arrived.

The driver of the Camry did stay at seen and is cooperating with CHP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.