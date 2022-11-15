ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Man hit by car, sustains fatal injuries CHP say

By Tori Lavon
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 8 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/ KGPE )- One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Monday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Elm and North at 6 p.m. They found a male who sustained major injuries. EMS performed life-saving measures but shortly after the pedestrian passed away at the scene.

Authorities say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was walking southbound in a northbound lane on Elm. The driver of a silver Camry was traveling northbound on Elm at about 45 mph. The driver did not see the pedestrian until impact.

Witnesses say that the pedestrian was distracted by his phone while walking in the middle of the roadway when the car hit him.

CHP officers say that the area is very dark.

Officials say that the pedestrian was on Instagram or Tik Tok when he got hit, and the phone was still playing videos while on the ground when units arrived.

The driver of the Camry did stay at seen and is cooperating with CHP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Fatal accident leaves 1 dead and 1 injured, CHP say

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A crash in Fresno left two drivers with life-threatening injuries according to the California Highway Patrol. At approximately 5:00 P.M. on November 21 a woman in a Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on Temperance Ave and approached a stop sign at the intersection on North Ave, officers say. There was also a passenger riding in the car.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman killed following collision in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was killed Monday evening following a collision near Temperance and North Avenues in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 5 p.m. when a woman, 25, reached the posted stop sign at the intersection in a Toyota Corolla.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly bicycle hit-and-run in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Tulare earlier this month was identified Tuesday by the Tulare Police Department. Officers say the driver of the truck that fatally struck a bicyclist in the area of Inyo Avenue and I Street on Nov. 6 was 34-year-old Manuel Vincent Gomez […]
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect crashed into multiple innocent drivers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Northeast Fresno. Undercover Units of the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team saw a person in a stolen Ford pickup around 8:00 a.m. and said the suspect was already under surveillance from a violent crime investigation.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman crashes car into semi-truck, hospitalized: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – An alleged speeding driver was ejected from her car and sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after crashing into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say they were called to the scene of an injury crash on State Route...
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Man using walker robs a bank in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man using a walker robbed a Downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, managing to get a short distance away before he was arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say staff at the Wells Fargo bank at Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted Fresno Police at around 10:30 a.m. […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Three Injured Following DUI Crash in Fresno County

Suspected DUI Crash Near Firebaugh Sends Three to the Hospital. Three people were hospitalized for injuries following a multi-vehicle accident involving a suspected drunk driver. The crash happened north of Firebaugh in Fresno County. Details of the Firebaugh Injury Crash. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a call for...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found with stab wound in Sanger, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A man was found with a stab wound in Sanger according to Sanger Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance call on L St between 9th and 10th on Monday evening. When units arrived an adult male in his 40s was found with a stab wound. Police are investigating and do not know […]
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy