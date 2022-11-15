ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

WSMV

2 Ezell-Harding students arrested after false report, gun found in backpack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Ezell-Harding Christian School students face separate charges after a 15-year-old female allegedly reported to school officials she was receiving threatening texts, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said the female reported she was receiving threatening texts. During the school’s implementation of the school’s safety plan due...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

TBI Arrests Cannon County Officer

(WOODBURY, TN) An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. On Friday afternoon (11/18/2022), at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

19-year-old killed in fatal shooting, police investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old man has been shot and killed in Nashville early this morning, according to police. A shooting was reported at 370 Wallace Road early Saturday morning. Police said the fatal shooting took place in the parking lot of Southern Hills Condos. Investigations show that the...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Scheduled for January Court Hearing

(SMYRNA, TN) The suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing Nicholas Patterson, a 9-year employee of Twice Daily in Smyrna, is scheduled to appear in a Rutherford County Courtroom this coming January. Assistant District Attorney Trevor Lynch told WGNS what occurred on August 30, 2022 at the gas station, which sits at the corner of Stonecrest Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway…
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Shelbyville Caregiver Charged with Abuse, Neglect of Elderly Adults

BEDFORD COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division, along with other agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a Shelbyville man, charged with the abuse and neglect of elderly patients. In January, at the referral of Adult Protective...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit.
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation

The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. 3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation. The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
GILES COUNTY, TN

