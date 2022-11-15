Read full article on original website
Man charged after accused of shooting, killing man at apartment complex in Nashville
Metro police have charged a 38-year-old man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon at an apartment complex.
WSMV
2 Ezell-Harding students arrested after false report, gun found in backpack
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Ezell-Harding Christian School students face separate charges after a 15-year-old female allegedly reported to school officials she was receiving threatening texts, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said the female reported she was receiving threatening texts. During the school’s implementation of the school’s safety plan due...
wgnsradio.com
TBI Arrests Cannon County Officer
(WOODBURY, TN) An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. On Friday afternoon (11/18/2022), at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations...
WSMV
19-year-old killed in fatal shooting, police investigating
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old man has been shot and killed in Nashville early this morning, according to police. A shooting was reported at 370 Wallace Road early Saturday morning. Police said the fatal shooting took place in the parking lot of Southern Hills Condos. Investigations show that the...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Scheduled for January Court Hearing
(SMYRNA, TN) The suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing Nicholas Patterson, a 9-year employee of Twice Daily in Smyrna, is scheduled to appear in a Rutherford County Courtroom this coming January. Assistant District Attorney Trevor Lynch told WGNS what occurred on August 30, 2022 at the gas station, which sits at the corner of Stonecrest Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway…
Teen charged after two juveniles shot in Hermitage
The shooting happened at the Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way back on May 14.
Teens arrested after attempting to flee Metro police in stolen vehicle
A stolen vehicle has been recovered and two teenagers have been taken into custody following a police chase Thursday night.
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
Wilson County high school teacher steps up to become full-time bus driver
Everyone knows that one teacher who goes above and beyond, but one Watertown High School educator stands out because she is a true triple threat.
‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County Mayor speaks after TBI officially rules courthouse fire arson
The flames, smoke, and chaos that filled the street can be remembered by many who live and work near the building.
wgnsradio.com
Shelbyville Caregiver Charged with Abuse, Neglect of Elderly Adults
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division, along with other agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a Shelbyville man, charged with the abuse and neglect of elderly patients. In January, at the referral of Adult Protective...
wgnsradio.com
Fire Department Called to Local High School after Smoke Filled Classroom on Tuesday Morning
(MURFREESBORO, TENN) A classroom filled with smoke, which led to Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue being called to Riverdale High School on Tuesday morning. The good news… the incident was not an actual fire and students were not in danger. Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans confirmed, “We did...
Titans Offensive Coordinator arrested in Williamson Co. on DUI, speeding charges
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning in Williamson County on DUI and speeding charges.
fox17.com
Police: Gunman jumps counter, threatens tellers during Bellevue bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a gunman they say jumped the teller counter at a bank in Bellevue during a robbery. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at TB Credit Union on Highway 70 South. Police say the suspect threatened two tellers at gunpoint then...
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
High speed chase through Nashville ends with arrest
Officers were patrolling the area of Murfreesboro Pike and Edge-O-Lake Drive Thursday when they spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding.
‘A coward took him’: Mother breaks silence in search for son’s killer
29-year-old Nathan Garvin was shot while standing outside of Club Premium early Sunday morning on Oct. 23.
Sumner County courthouse fire officially ruled arson
Several months after the new Sumner County courthouse went up in flames, officials have made progress in their investigation.
WKRN
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. 3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation. The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. Green Bay Titans fan excited for big game. Green...
