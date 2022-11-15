Read full article on original website
Cleveland State Men's Basketball Set to Host Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tonight
The Cleveland State men's basketball team returns home for a matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The game is part of Homecoming Week here at Cleveland State. The Vikings are back in the Wolstein Center for the first time since the season opener against Notre Dame College. Arkansas-Pine Bluff enters the contest 1-4. The Golden Lions are in the midst of a five game road swing in the early portion of the schedule. The game is also part of the Turkey Slam - Cleveland State Regional, as the Vikings will host Chicago State next Wednesday as part of a multi-team event.
Cleveland State Volleyball Set For 2022 #HLVB Tournament
Vs. Milwaukee | #HLVB First Round | Friday, November 18 | Fairborn, Ohio | 6:00 p.m. vs. TBA | #HLVB Semifinals | Saturday, November 19 | Fairborn, Ohio | TBA. vs. TBA | #HLVB Championship | Sunday, November 20 | Fairborn, Ohio | TBA. CLEVELAND STATE PDF MATCH NOTES |...
Cleveland State Women's Swimming & Diving in Tenth After Day Two of Magnus Cup
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland State remained in tenth place with one day remaining at the Magnus Cup inside Busbey. The Vikings conclude the meet tomorrow with prelims at 9 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m. Akron remains atop the leaderboard with 1072.5 points, Duquesne is second with 599.5 points,...
Cleveland State Men's Soccer Drops NCAA First Round Game at Pitt
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Vikings (11-4-5) fell to the University of Pitt (9-4-5) 2-1 in their NCAA First Round game on Thursday evening. Cleveland State was returning to the national tournament for the first time in ten seasons and first time under head coach Sinisa Ubiparipovic. THE GAME. The...
Cleveland State Women’s Basketball Game At Niagara Postponed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Due to the forecasted weather conditions in the Western New York area for the upcoming weekend, Saturday's women's basketball contest between Cleveland State and Niagara has been postponed. The game was originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. tipoff inside the Gallagher Center in Niagara University, N.Y.
VIKING VICTORY: Cleveland State Men’s Basketball Downs Canisius in OT for First Win Under Daniyal Robinson
The Cleveland State Men's Basketball team defeated Canisius College on Wednesday night in Overtime, 58-57. The Vikings(1-3) jumped out to a big lead, the Golden Griffins(1-2) responded, and Cleveland State dug deep in the extra session to emerge with the victory. The win is the first for Head Coach Daniyal Robinson in his career.
Voss Named #HLVB Freshman of the Year; Klaer, Latimer & Olinger Also Earn Honors
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Following the 2022 volleyball regular season, the Horizon League has announced its postseason honors, with Cleveland State's Laken Voss earning #HLVB Freshman of the Year accolades, while Karly Klaer, Lydia Latimer and Madison Olinger also picked up postseason honors. In addition to being named the Freshman...
Women's Swimming & Diving Completes Day One of Magnus Cup
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The women's team sits in tenth place with 44 points after day one of the Magnus Cup. Akron leads the way with 375.5 points, Duquesne is second with 275 points, and Toledo is third with 234 points. Rachel Contich turned in the best performance of the...
