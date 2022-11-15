ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Men's Basketball Set to Host Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tonight

The Cleveland State men's basketball team returns home for a matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The game is part of Homecoming Week here at Cleveland State. The Vikings are back in the Wolstein Center for the first time since the season opener against Notre Dame College. Arkansas-Pine Bluff enters the contest 1-4. The Golden Lions are in the midst of a five game road swing in the early portion of the schedule. The game is also part of the Turkey Slam - Cleveland State Regional, as the Vikings will host Chicago State next Wednesday as part of a multi-team event.
CLEVELAND, OH
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Volleyball Set For 2022 #HLVB Tournament

Vs. Milwaukee | #HLVB First Round | Friday, November 18 | Fairborn, Ohio | 6:00 p.m. vs. TBA | #HLVB Semifinals | Saturday, November 19 | Fairborn, Ohio | TBA. vs. TBA | #HLVB Championship | Sunday, November 20 | Fairborn, Ohio | TBA. CLEVELAND STATE PDF MATCH NOTES |...
CLEVELAND, OH
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Men's Soccer Drops NCAA First Round Game at Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Vikings (11-4-5) fell to the University of Pitt (9-4-5) 2-1 in their NCAA First Round game on Thursday evening. Cleveland State was returning to the national tournament for the first time in ten seasons and first time under head coach Sinisa Ubiparipovic. THE GAME. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Women’s Basketball Game At Niagara Postponed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Due to the forecasted weather conditions in the Western New York area for the upcoming weekend, Saturday's women's basketball contest between Cleveland State and Niagara has been postponed. The game was originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. tipoff inside the Gallagher Center in Niagara University, N.Y.
CLEVELAND, OH
csuvikings.com

Voss Named #HLVB Freshman of the Year; Klaer, Latimer & Olinger Also Earn Honors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Following the 2022 volleyball regular season, the Horizon League has announced its postseason honors, with Cleveland State's Laken Voss earning #HLVB Freshman of the Year accolades, while Karly Klaer, Lydia Latimer and Madison Olinger also picked up postseason honors. In addition to being named the Freshman...
CLEVELAND, OH
csuvikings.com

Women's Swimming & Diving Completes Day One of Magnus Cup

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The women's team sits in tenth place with 44 points after day one of the Magnus Cup. Akron leads the way with 375.5 points, Duquesne is second with 275 points, and Toledo is third with 234 points. Rachel Contich turned in the best performance of the...
CLEVELAND, OH

