The Cleveland State men's basketball team returns home for a matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The game is part of Homecoming Week here at Cleveland State. The Vikings are back in the Wolstein Center for the first time since the season opener against Notre Dame College. Arkansas-Pine Bluff enters the contest 1-4. The Golden Lions are in the midst of a five game road swing in the early portion of the schedule. The game is also part of the Turkey Slam - Cleveland State Regional, as the Vikings will host Chicago State next Wednesday as part of a multi-team event.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO