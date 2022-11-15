Read full article on original website
Related
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Report card comment confounds woman for over 70 years: 'Did the teacher call me a lonely child or a lovely child?'
This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When she was a little girl, my mother had a favorite elementary school teacher whom she hasn't forgotten in over seventy years.
‘Nanny’ Director Nikyatu Jusu On The Journey Of Her Film To The Screen: “When You’re This Close To The Material, You Can Lose Your Mind” – Contenders L.A.
Nanny director Nikyatu Jusu joined Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event to talk about her film’s visual language, her mother’s own immigrant experience, and casting new Black actors. Nanny offers a unique twist on the American immigrant experience filtered through the lens of African superstitions and folklore. The psychological horror film centers on Aisha (Anna Diop), an undocumented Senegalese immigrant working as a child caregiver to a wealthy couple in New York. As Aisha starts to build her new life in the hopes of bringing her son that she left behind in West Africa, outside forces and systematic racism soon...
Barry Livingston From ‘My Three Sons’ Is 68 And Didn’t Score Any Dates From His Biggest Role
One of the key ingredients to CBS’s My Three Sons resided with the three titular kids. While casting for Steven Douglas was important, the child actors had to bring a lot to their respective characters. Actor Barry Livingston was tasked with bringing Ernie Thompson-Douglas to life, which he succeeded at across nine years. But what did this adoptive son get up to after the show ended in ‘72?
Comments / 0