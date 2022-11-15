When is Casualty back on TV? Return date for the medical drama CONFIRMED

Casualty has been off air for five long weeks and fans are desperate to know when it will be back. Thankfully, the wait for viewers is over becasue the medical drama returns to our screens this weekend.

The last episode of Casualty aired on Saturday, October 8 and saw Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) left fighting for her life after losing consciousness and coughing up blood by her car.

Robyn Miller faced a life and death fight in the most recent episode. (Image credit: BBC)

All Robyn’s friends and colleagues were on tenterhooks as news about her deteriorating condition spread, but thankfully the ED team managed to save her and she recovered from her brush with death and lived to see another day.

But while it was good news for Robyn, there wasn't such a good day for Marty, who saw Adi's true colours following Robyn's trauma and decided to call time on their relationship.

Marty called time on his relationship with Adi. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty returns to our screens on Saturday, November 19 at 9.45 pm with another packed episode.

Not only will Stevie get an amazing opportunity, but Jan is set to be left reeling when she gets some bad news about an old friend.

Meanwhile, Marty is still struggling with his breakup with Adi and the fact their plans for a baby together are over. Has he made the right decision for the right reasons?

Feeling lonely, Marty tries to rope Paige into going out with him after work to take his mind off things — but Paige has got dramas of her own going on when she begins to have doubts about her relationship with Rash after she's caught up in an accident.

Feeling smothered by Rash, Paige later decides to go for a drink with Marty rather than meet Rash's dad that evening as originally planned... and when she later tells Rash that she’s not sure if she wants to meet his dad, now or ever, things really take a turn.

Is this the end of the line for the pair?

Casualty returns to BBC One on Saturday, November 19 at 9.45 pm. You can also catch up on past episodes on BBC iPlayer.