KEYT
Ugandan activist living in Vermont gets deportation reprieve
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — Authorities in Vermont say a Ugandan activist who fled his country after he says he was tortured for his human rights work and would fear for his life if he was deported can stay another year. Earlier this week, 37-year-old Steven Tendo was granted a one-year stay on deportation or removal. He thanked the two dozen supporters and friends who gathered outside the immigration building. Tendo fled Uganda in late 2018 then spent more than two years in immigration detention in Texas where a judge denied him asylum. In 2020, 44 members of Congress wrote a letter to the acting Department of Homeland Security secretary requesting that Tendo’s deportation be halted and he be released for “life-threatening medical reasons.”
KEYT
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to three years in prison. Dustin Thompson on Friday told the judge he was ashamed of his actions. Thompson was convicted in April by a jury for obstructing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The jury also found Thompson guilty of all five of the other charges in his indictment, including stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. Thompson testified his behavior was “disgraceful,” but he also said he believed Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen and was trying to stand up for him.
KEYT
German bishops assure Vatican but vow to proceed with reform
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Germany’s Catholic bishops are vowing to continue their controversial reform process after a week of tense meetings with Vatican officials seeking to put the brakes on proposals to ordain women, bless gay unions and rethink church teaching on sexuality. The head of the German bishops conference said fears of schism, or a separation from Rome, has never been an option but that the German reform is going ahead. One outstanding matter that was discussed, but not resolved, concerns the fate of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, who has faced strong criticism for his handling of sexual abuse cases. The bishops told Pope Francis the status quo was untenable and that a decision over his fate must be made.
KEYT
Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia
BERLIN (AP) — A former German military reserve officer has been convicted of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with several high-ranking employees of the military attache’s office at the Russian Embassy in Berlin who also worked for Russia’s GRU military intelligence service. The court said it took account of several factors in its verdict, including that nearly all the information the 66-year-old passed on was publicly available — but also that his actions spanned more than four years.
KEYT
US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime
With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations’ COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is “experiencing mild symptoms”...
KEYT
UN maintains Somali arms embargo over government objections
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted to maintain an arms embargo on Somalia over strong objections from its government. The council resolution adopted Thursday says the al-Shabab “terrorist group” still seriously threatens peace and stability in the region, and sanctions are needed to degrade its activities. The resolution also expresses concern at the continued presence of affiliates of the Islamic State extremist group in the Horn of African nation. It was approved 11-0 with Russia, China, Gabon and Ghana abstaining in support of the call by Somalia, backed by the African Union, to lift the arms embargo. The resolution modifies the arms embargo to reflect the government’s progress in improving its management of weapons and ammunition.
KEYT
Afghan official says 19 people lashed in northeast province
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan Supreme Court official says 19 people were lashed in the country’s northeast after being convicted of adultery, theft and running away from home. It appears to be the first official confirmation that punishments like lashing and flogging are being meted out since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the group carried out public executions, floggings and stoning of those convicted of crimes in Taliban courts. On Sunday, a Supreme Court official said that 10 men and nine women were punished in Takhar province in the presence of elders, residents and scholars.
KEYT
Palestinian officials say house fire in Gaza Strip kills 21
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A fire set off by stored gasoline in a residential building killed 21 people in a refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the territory’s Hamas rulers said. The fire was one of the deadliest incidents in recent years outside the violence stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The blaze erupted on the third floor of a three-story building in the crowded Jabaliya camp. No one inside the house survived. It was not immediately clear how the gasoline ignited. Flames were seen spewing out of the windows of the burning floor as people gathered outside on the street. Gaza is under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade and faces a severe energy crisis. People often store cooking gas, diesel and gasoline in homes before winter.
KEYT
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s high office should shield him from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, making a turnaround from Joe Biden’s passionate campaign trail denunciations of the prince over the brutal slaying.
KEYT
US determines Saudi Crown Prince is immune in case brought by Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée
The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the prince’s direction. A court filing was...
KEYT
Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The defense ministers of Israel and Greece have stressed the importance of maintaining strong alliances to tackle global and regional threats such as the war in Ukraine and ongoing tension in the eastern Mediterranean. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met in Athens on Friday with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Panagiotopoulos. Last month, Gantz visited Turkey’s capital, becoming the first top Israeli defense official in more than a decade to do so and signaling a possible resumption of defense ties. Greece has traditionally maintained good relations with both Israel and Arab nations in the Middle East, and has sought to strengthen alliances amid heightened tension with neighboring Turkey.
KEYT
Malaysia’s nationalists seen on track to form new government
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s next government appeared to be leaning to the religious right after a coalition of Malay nationalists won support of an influential bloc after tightly fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner. The nation’s king still has to approve any deal. The unprecedented hung parliament after Saturday’s divisive polls saw the rise of the the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. It stunned many Malaysians who hoped for stability and unity after political turmoil that has seen three prime ministers since 2018 polls. Muhyiddin’s bloc includes the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, which touts Sharia, rules three states and has stoked fears of greater Islamization in the country.
