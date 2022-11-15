Xbox Gaming’s Arjun Varma Talks About Growing the Brand’s Presence in India as a Platform for Games and More at IGDC 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Risen - Official Port Announcement Teaser Trailer
Risen is making its return to modern hardware with full gamepad controls and reworked UI, a fully seamless open world with no loading screens, and over 60 hours of immersive gameplay and side quests to complete. Risen is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 24.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Will Tweak Its Rewards System; Blizzard to Soon Remove the Game Along With WoW, Diablo 3, and More From China
It's been around a month since the release of Overwatch 2, and following a troubled launch, the game has since picked up its form, with the community mostly enjoying their experience. However, the Overwatch community has found a glaring issue with the game's rewards and progression system. In a new...
IGN
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Review
The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the culmination of seven years worth of ironing the wrinkles out of the Galaxy Watch line since the series launched in 2015. This year, Samsung opted for two watches, and we’re looking at the upgraded Galaxy Watch5 Pro, which boasts a few extra features, including a slightly larger screen, a much larger battery, a tough-as-nails sapphire glass display, and a titanium watch case. That all adds up to a smart watch that’s a solid Android-friendly alternative to Apple’s new Ultra watch, and best of all, it comes in at a fraction of the cost – it’s currently for sale for $399 for the Wi-Fi version or $429 for the 4G LTE version.
Comments / 0