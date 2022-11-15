Xbox Gaming’s Arjun Varma Talks About Growing the Brand’s Presence in India as a Platform for Games and More at IGDC 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the culmination of seven years worth of ironing the wrinkles out of the Galaxy Watch line since the series launched in 2015. This year, Samsung opted for two watches, and we’re looking at the upgraded Galaxy Watch5 Pro, which boasts a few extra features, including a slightly larger screen, a much larger battery, a tough-as-nails sapphire glass display, and a titanium watch case. That all adds up to a smart watch that’s a solid Android-friendly alternative to Apple’s new Ultra watch, and best of all, it comes in at a fraction of the cost – it’s currently for sale for $399 for the Wi-Fi version or $429 for the 4G LTE version.

