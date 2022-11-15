Read full article on original website
Related
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
2014 SCOTUS Ruling Was Leaked to Advocates in Advance, Former Anti-Abortion Leader Claims
Months after the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision leaked and sparked an uproar, a former anti-abortion leader says he was told the outcome of a 2014 case regarding contraception rights weeks before it was announced. Rev. Rob Schenck wrote in a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts that he learned of the ruling in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby case, a landmark case for conservatives and the Christian right, well in advance, The New York Times reports. Schneck, who used to lead an evangelical nonprofit in Washington, sent his letter to Roberts two months after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization leaked, believing the Burwell leak was relevant to the current issue. Both the 2014 case and Dobbs had majority opinions written by Justice Samuel Alito. Schenck’s revelation comes as trust for the Supreme Court has plummeted nationwide amid the court’s lurch to the right and the leak of the pivotal Dobbs ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, removing federal abortion protections. Roberts called for an investigation into the Dobbs leak by the court’s grand marshal.Read it at New York Times
Trump Twitter account reappers after Musk poll
Donald Trump's notorious Twitter account was reinstated Saturday after the platform's new owner Elon Musk ran a poll in which a narrow majority of voters supported the move, days after the former US president announced another White House bid. Trump, who had more than 88 million users when his accounted was suspended, reveled in using Twitter as a mouthpiece during his presidency, posting policy announcements, attacking political rivals and communicating with supporters.
