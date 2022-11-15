Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been reinstated by Elon Musk after it was banned for nearly two years. Mr Musk announced on Saturday evening that he would reinstate the former president’s account after it was banned for inciting violence in the wake of the Jan 6 insurrection, a move that was previously described as permanent. “The people have spoken,” the new Twitter boss wrote late on Saturday. “Trump will be reinstated.”The billionaire added, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.Vox...

