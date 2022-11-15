Read full article on original website
Related
Biden granddaughter gets married, offering youthful spin for president turning 80
President Joe Biden is turning 80 this weekend, but the big bash at the White House is for an entirely different and more youthful occasion. Naomi Biden, Biden's oldest granddaughter, married Peter Neal on the White House South Lawn on Saturday.
Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated, but his January 6 tweet attacking Mike Pence is missing
Trump's reinstated account was also missing a tweet about the Capitol riot that said "remember this day forever!"
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account
Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated on the platform.
Trump reinstated on Twitter by Elon Musk after two-year ban
Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been reinstated by Elon Musk after it was banned for nearly two years. Mr Musk announced on Saturday evening that he would reinstate the former president’s account after it was banned for inciting violence in the wake of the Jan 6 insurrection, a move that was previously described as permanent. “The people have spoken,” the new Twitter boss wrote late on Saturday. “Trump will be reinstated.”The billionaire added, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.Vox...
Comments / 0