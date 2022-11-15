Read full article on original website
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Many delegates at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt cheered as a deal was agreed upon that would create a fund for developing that have been hard hit by climate change. An agreement was reached between parties Saturday afternoon. More than 12 hours later, COP27 President Sameh Shoukry gaveled the decision a little after 4 a.m. on Sunday to a round of applause. Here are some of the many reactions to this historic fund.
COP27 summit agrees to help climate victims. But it does nothing to stop fossil fuels
The world has failed to reach an agreement to phase out fossil fuels after marathon UN climate talks were “stonewalled” by a number of oil-producing nations. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries at the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt took the historic step of agreeing to set up a “loss and damage” fund meant to help vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters and agreed the globe needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half by 2030.
German bishops assure Vatican but vow to proceed with reform
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Germany’s Catholic bishops are vowing to continue their controversial reform process after a week of tense meetings with Vatican officials seeking to put the brakes on proposals to ordain women, bless gay unions and rethink church teaching on sexuality. The head of the German bishops conference said fears of schism, or a separation from Rome, has never been an option but that the German reform is going ahead. One outstanding matter that was discussed, but not resolved, concerns the fate of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, who has faced strong criticism for his handling of sexual abuse cases. The bishops told Pope Francis the status quo was untenable and that a decision over his fate must be made.
Brazil’s Lula looks to revive neglected ties with Portugal
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has met with the president of Portugal in an effort to rekindle ties between the two Portuguese-speaking countries after four years of cool relations. Brazil’s incoming president, nicknamed Lula, describes Portugal as a “brother country and an important partner for Brazil in Europe.” More than 200,000 Brazilian immigrants live in Portugal, making them by far the largest foreign community. Some 80,000 were registered to vote in Brazilian elections last October that returned da Silva to power. Portugal is the second most popular choice for emigrating Brazilians after the United States. Da Silva takes office on Jan. 1, but he is keen to set a new tone in Brazil’s foreign relations.
20 killed in van accident as record floods haunt Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say 20 people were killed when a van fell into a water-filled ditch in flood-hit southern Pakistan. Authorities on Friday said the overnight accident mostly killed women and children, injuring 13 others. The incident took place as Pakistan struggles to recover from record-breaking flooding, which killed roughly 1,700 people and damaged roads and bridges. The van accident came near the town of Sehwan on the Indus Highway, which was dredged in several places to drain floodwater but has not been repaired. Police officer Imran Qureshi said the van was bringing passengers from Khairpur district to a famous shrine. Hospital officials said eight women and 10 children, ages 10 to 15, were among the dead.
Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year
HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish border guard officials say construction of a planned barbed-wired fence on the Nordic country’s long border with Russia will start early next year. The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch of the fence will be erected at the crossing point in the eastern town of Imatra by the summer of 2023. The length of Finland’s border with Russia at 1,340 kilometers (832 miles) is the longest of any European Union member. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has said there was consensus among lawmakers to build a fence to cover parts of border with Russia. The project which will altogether cover a maximum of 200 kilometers (124 miles) of the border, is estimated to cost a total of 380 million euros ($393 million) and is scheduled to be completed by 2026.
Turkey: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a court has ordered 17 suspects jailed pending trial in connection with a deadly street bombing in Istanbul last weekend. They are accused of attempts against the unity of the state, deliberate killings and attempts to kill. The court on Friday released three other suspects from custody pending trial and ordered the deportation from Turkey of 29 people who were rounded up by police in connection with the attack. The Nov. 13 explosion on Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue left six people dead, including two children. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on Kurdish militant groups that have denied involvement.
Mothers of LGBTQ children join forces in Latin America
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — LGBTQ people fight for their rights across the world. And for many, the struggle is particularly hard in Latin America. Now, they have a new ally in this socially conservative region. Founded in 2017, the Latin American Movement of Mothers of LGTB+ Children lobbies governments to eliminate prejudicial laws and better enforce bans on violence and discrimination. Members’ children say they have already won the most important battle of their lives: gaining their mothers’ backing. But in some countries, mothers who try to help their children deal with discrimination can find themselves the subject of scrutiny.
Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The defense ministers of Israel and Greece have stressed the importance of maintaining strong alliances to tackle global and regional threats such as the war in Ukraine and ongoing tension in the eastern Mediterranean. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met in Athens on Friday with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Panagiotopoulos. Last month, Gantz visited Turkey’s capital, becoming the first top Israeli defense official in more than a decade to do so and signaling a possible resumption of defense ties. Greece has traditionally maintained good relations with both Israel and Arab nations in the Middle East, and has sought to strengthen alliances amid heightened tension with neighboring Turkey.
UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts
Negotiators have approved an historic deal to create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution
Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she’s the only remaining member of a diaspora descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Mexico’s Chapultepec Zoo is one...
