El Paso, TX

215lbs of Meth Seized in Railroad Car in the Safest City in America

By Yantis Green
 5 days ago

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers conducting inspections at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing just west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso intercepted 215 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $420,000.

“CBP employs a layered enforcement approach in the rail environment to identify and stop drug loads like this one from passing into the U.S.,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “All arriving trains are x-rayed. CBP officers also inspect and visually scan the train as it passes, and we use canine assets as well to check rail traffic.”

MrMax
5d ago

And THAT is how a SAFE city REMAINS SAFE! We have EXCELLENT policing, FBI, DEA Divisional Office, Customs and Border Patrol, ICE Field Office…We’re not crime free but we’re much better than most cities of similar size. 🇺🇸

San Angelo, TX
