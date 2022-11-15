215lbs of Meth Seized in Railroad Car in the Safest City in America

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers conducting inspections at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing just west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso intercepted 215 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $420,000.

Name methrailcar.png Copyright

“CBP employs a layered enforcement approach in the rail environment to identify and stop drug loads like this one from passing into the U.S.,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “All arriving trains are x-rayed. CBP officers also inspect and visually scan the train as it passes, and we use canine assets as well to check rail traffic.”