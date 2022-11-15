Even though they are in some ways artificial divides, people tend to reset their thoughts at the end of time periods. Thus, we take the end of each day, week, month, quarter, year, or whatever as a chance to reflect on the good and the bad. Traders and investors are no exception. If anything, they are more likely to do that than most others. In some cases that is only logical because they get paid bonuses based on quarterly performance, for example, but in others it makes very little sense. I mean, what difference does one week’s performance make in an investment portfolio targeted at your retirement, decades from now?

3 HOURS AGO