NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Buy Whether or Not a Recession Is Coming
Some economists predict a recession will hit within 12 months. While the stock market has been struggling for over a year, things could get worse for many corporations if we officially enter a recession. However, some businesses are built to handle almost any economic situation. That's the case with pharmaceutical...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'm Planning to Sell Before the End of 2022
I'm generally a long-term investor and hope to hold the stocks I buy for years or even decades. But things happen. Investments sometimes don't work out the way we want. Here are two stocks in particular that I've decided to sell at a loss, and why I'm pulling the plug on each one.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
NASDAQ
Why Cardano, Chainlink, and Cronos Are Slumping Today
It's another day of turmoil in the world of crypto. Most cryptocurrencies are trading lower Wednesday, with Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), and Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) among the biggest large-cap decliners. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, those tokens had declined 3.7%, 5%, and 6.8%, respectively, over the prior 24 hours.
NASDAQ
Stocks are Flat on the Week: Why That's Significant
Even though they are in some ways artificial divides, people tend to reset their thoughts at the end of time periods. Thus, we take the end of each day, week, month, quarter, year, or whatever as a chance to reflect on the good and the bad. Traders and investors are no exception. If anything, they are more likely to do that than most others. In some cases that is only logical because they get paid bonuses based on quarterly performance, for example, but in others it makes very little sense. I mean, what difference does one week’s performance make in an investment portfolio targeted at your retirement, decades from now?
NASDAQ
Should Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) was launched on 08/13/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $5.86...
NASDAQ
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
NASDAQ
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks That Could Double
When Las Vegas opened up after pandemic lockdowns, people came out in droves, which led to record gambling revenue in Las Vegas over the past year. As rumblings continue that China could be ending its zero-COVID policy in 2022, it's possible Macao's gambling stocks Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS), Melco Resorts (NASDAQ: MLCO), and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) could double if the region returns to pre-COVID levels of activity.
NASDAQ
Titan Machinery (TITN) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NASDAQ
KKR Real Estate (KREF) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) lately. While the stock has lost 8.1% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Crypto Might Be Down After the FTX Collapse, But It's Far from Dead; Here's Proof
On Feb. 7, 2014, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange announced it was halting all Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals and triggered a sell-off that shaved 16% off the price of BTC by dinnertime that same day. The entire exchange was defunct two weeks later after a leak revealed it had “lost” 744,408 bitcoins — representing about 7% of the entire Bitcoin supply. That was the infamous Mt. Gox disaster of 2014, after which news organizations had a field day publishing eulogies for Bitcoin:
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) is Your Friend, Here's Why
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)?
The iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF) was launched on 05/22/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility,...
NASDAQ
Target Sell-Off: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Is Target (NYSE: TGT) stock done? One might think so, given the massive sell-off following its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. Without a doubt, inflation and slowing consumer spending is likely to slow the company's growth in the near term. The question for investors is whether that is a reason to abandon this retail stock?
NASDAQ
Is CalMaine Foods (CALM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Interesting APLE Put And Call Options For July 2023
Investors in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) saw new options begin trading today, for the July 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 245 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the APLE options chain for the new July 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
