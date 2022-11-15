Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
1027superhits.com
Victim in Peoria Heights fire identified
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner is identifying the victim in the fatal fire earlier this week in Peoria Heights. Coroner Jamie Harwood says dental records had to be used to identify Nathan Cannon, 32, who died of severe smoke inhallation based on an autopsy. The fire destroyed...
wcbu.org
Coroner identifies Peoria Heights man killed in house fire
Dental records were used to identify a Peoria Heights man killed in a house fire this week. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 32-year-old Nathan Cannon died of smoke inhalation before his body was burned in the house fire in the 1100 block of E. Lake. The cause of the...
1027superhits.com
Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged
PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
25newsnow.com
Family displaced after Thursday night house fire in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A single-story home in Pekin was damaged by a fire Thursday night. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman told 25 News that family members made it out safely, but they’ve been displaced from the fire reported about 9:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway Street.
25newsnow.com
1 person displaced after electrical fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 person has been displaced after an electrical fire in their Peoria home caused interior and exterior damage. The Peoria Fire Department says they responded to a report of a fire in an electrical outlet at a home in the 6800 block of North Fox Point Drive.
wcbu.org
1 person found dead in Peoria Heights fire
The office of Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is working on identifying a body found in the aftermath of a Monday night fire in Peoria Heights. “We are working diligently to make a positive identification on the individual that was found,” Harwood said in an email. “We have a suspicion of who it is, but again, we are working to make a positive ID exclusively.”
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
1470 WMBD
Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Police reopen Veterans Parkway on Bloomington’s south side after multiple crashes
UPDATE (6:55 p.m.) - Bloomington Police say they reopened Veterans Parkway in both directions has been reopened after multiple crashes on an overpass on the city’s south side. The accidents happened above Bunn Street, but police said there were no serious injuries. Police blocked off Veterans, between Main Street...
Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both north and southbound Veterans Parkway between […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 people hurt as icy roads cause single car crash in Tazewell County
UPDATE (11 p.m.) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said icy roads caused a single car crash that injured two people near the intersection of Dee Mack and East Cruger Roads, between Washington and Eureka. The driver said he hit black ice, causing his car to spin before it...
25newsnow.com
Part of Route 24 closed after rollover; livestock on the road
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A semi rollover crash has led to the closure of a Woodford County Road. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword tells 25 News it happened at Route 24 and 1625 E near Secor around 7:30 Thursday morning. Livestock are loose in the area and...
25newsnow.com
1 person wounded in Bloomington mobile home park, building hit in separate gunfire report
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say one person was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in a mobile home park on the city’s south side. A building was hit by gunfire on the city’s east about 90 before that, but police don’t know now of any connection.
1027superhits.com
Peoria area hospitals ask public to limit visits to patients
PEORIA, Ill. — If you have a friend or loved one residing at one of Peoria’s many hospital facilities, you are asked to limit your visitation. The Peoria City/County Health Department issued the release Thursday on behalf of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital.
1027superhits.com
Bond set in Pekin homicide case
PEKIN, Ill. – Bond was set Thursday at $2.5 million in the case of the Peoria man accused of killing a neighbor. The Tazewell County State’s Attorney says Kolby Kincade, 20, is being charged with First-Degree Murder, Home Invasion, and Aggravated Battery. This, after Kincade was arrested again...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – East Peoria’s upcoming Levee Park is on its way to entering its final stage. But before the stage begins, the East Peoria Community Foundation is holding a raffle to help generate more funding for the project. The raffle is also an opportunity to bring the community along for the ride.
wjbc.com
Teenager recovering after being shot in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – A teenager is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in Bloomington late Wednesday night. Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Deville Drive around 11:00 p.m. According to a news release, the teen was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for Pekin murder
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police arrested 20-year-old Kolby Kincade of Pekin for the death of a 53-year-old man Tuesday. According to a Pekin police press release, Kincade was arrested for first-degree murder, in addition to two previous charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. On Oct....
25newsnow.com
Area hospitals ask for voluntary limits on visitors as flu activity increases
(25 News Now) - As seasonal flu activity increases, area hospitals are asking the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits. This is being asked by OSF St. Francis Medical Center; UnityPoint Health Methodist, Proctor and Pekin; Hopedale Medical Complex and Kindred Hospital. The limits on visitors is a precautionary measure...
Central Illinois Proud
Dog rescued from cistern in Canton
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton firefighters were called to extract a dog trapped in a cistern Tuesday. According to a Canton Fire Department Facebook post, The German Sheperd was 20 ft. below a wooden deck that had to be dismantled for access. Extension ladders, ropes, and a harness were used to lower Canton firefighters into the cistern.
Comments / 0