YAHOO!

Environmental agencies, law enforcement building task force

Nov. 20—The people who investigate environmental crimes just got a new set of partners: traditional law enforcement. State environmental inspectors checking sites for potential code violations also will ferret out other crimes being committed, including federal ones, under a newly formed task force that aims to share information and avoid conflicts that come with jurisdictional boundaries.

