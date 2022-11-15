Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Broken pipe sends water gushing in downtown Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Downtown drivers may be well advised to watch out around Jefferson and Hamilton Boulevard as a water main break in the area may create slick conditions. Initial reports came into the WMBD newsroom just before 7 p.m., video from the site of the break. In the video, you can see crews rushing the fix the issue as water rushes out from the underground pipe.
Home likely destroyed after early morning blaze in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. — An investigation continues in the wake of a devastating fire in one Washington, Illinois neighborhood. Local fire officials say it happened just before 8:40 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Walnut Street. They indicated the people occupying the home managed to get to safety in...
Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
ISU: No injuries in Friday cattle barn fires
LEXINGTON, Ill. –Illinois State University officials are announcing there were no injuries to people or animals in a massive blaze as ISU’s Farm in Lexington. Flames somehow sparked inside the sprawling cattle facility in the pre-dawn hours around 12:40 a.m. Friday, heavily damaging one of the structures on site.
Update: Crews remain on-scene of ISU farm fire
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. According to the Lexington Fire Department, the farm’s large 1,000 foot long cow barn, visible from Interstate 55, was reported on fire by a McLean County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged
PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
Peoria area hospitals ask public to limit visits to patients
PEORIA, Ill. — If you have a friend or loved one residing at one of Peoria’s many hospital facilities, you are asked to limit your visitation. The Peoria City/County Health Department issued the release Thursday on behalf of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital.
UPDATE: 50 rounds fired as man is injured after South Peoria shooting-Police
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating as they say a total of 50 rounds were fired in South Peoria Friday afternoon. The first call of a ShotSpotter alert came in at 12:38 p.m. Friday near Montana and Ligonier, with 35 rounds fired. Then, within a span of three...
Peoria councilman makes move for at-large seat
PEORIA, Ill. — He says he will remain “an independent voice for the community” at the Peoria City Council. At-Large councilman Kiran Velpula makes that promise in announcing his campaign for another term. Velpula made the announcement early Thursday, saying he intends to keep the council seat...
