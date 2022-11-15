Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Lebanon: Parliament Failed, Once Again, To Elect a President
Another Thursday, another failed attempt, the sixth time so far, at electing Lebanon’s president. No candidate obtained the necessary two-thirds majority. This time, 46 blank protest ballots were casted.
The Jewish Press
4 Killed in Reported Israeli Attack on Iranian Targets in Syria
Four Syrian soldiers were killed and at least one other was injured early Saturday in missile strikes on Iranian targets in Syria’s coastal areas. The strike came from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, according to local sources. Among the dead was a high-ranking Syrian Arab Army (SAA) officer...
The Jewish Press
‘Respect Our Democracy’: Smotrich Slams US Over Implied Warning on Defense Portfolio
(Israel Hayom via JNS) The Religious Zionist Party criticized the Biden administration on Wednesday after U.S. ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides implicitly warned Israeli Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu against appointing party head Bezalel Smotrich as the next defense minister. The faction said in a statement that while it has “a...
The Jewish Press
The Forgotten Friendship: Israel and the Soviet Bloc: Part I: The Roots of Soviet Anti-Zionism
*Editor’s Note: This is the first installment in a new series of articles from Alex Grobman, PhD. Soviet opposition to Zionism began in November 1917 with the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia and the signing of the Balfour Declaration in Great Britain. After World War II, the establishment of the State of Israel and the post-Six-Day War period were watershed events with severe repercussions.
The Jewish Press
IDF, Center-Left Pols Orchestrate Massive Attack on Settlers Distorting Hebron Events
The security apparatus and the media that serves it went on overdrive following the Shabbat Hebron events, focusing on a clash between a Jewish man and an IDF female soldier to tarnish tens of thousands of Jews who assembled for an inspiring day of uniting the nation with its first biblical holy city.
The Jewish Press
‘Naval Iron Dome’ Successfully Tested in Final Stage Before Becoming Operational
Israel’s Navy and Defense Ministry as well as Rafael Advanced Defense Systems completed a C-Dome system advanced interception test, the IDF announced on Thursday, marking a significant step toward introducing the naval version of the Iron Dome aerial defense system. The C-Dome is a more advanced version of the...
The Jewish Press
Conditional Friendship – Pull Up a Chair [audio]
Israel’s voters – religious, secular, sephardic, ashkenazi, and non-Jews – did not overwhelmingly elect the new government out of naivete or hubris. Perhaps it is time for ‘friends’ who do not live our reality to question their own motives before chastising those who lay their lives on the line for the continued existence of the Jewish state.
The Jewish Press
On Land and in the Air, Israel Police Get their Man
Israel police released these two videos shot from a police chopper, of successful chases after motorized lawbreakers. The helicopter unit of the Israel Police began operating in 1992 and included two helicopters and four pilots. Over the years, due to operational needs, the unit grew to six helicopters and two planes.
The Jewish Press
How NOT to Fight Antisemitism
1. On Yom Kippur, we went to our synagogues and stood in the presence of the ultimate force of the universe in the Day of Judgement. We tried to reach beyond ourselves, fasting and repenting, praying all day, until the sun went down and we rejoiced and sang believing that we had felt the mercy of the Infinite.
Opinion: Human Rights matter at the World Cup in Qatar
Qatar is not a beacon of freedom and tolerance. Quite the contrary.
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Ancient Hebron: Part III
After the destruction of the first Temple in 422 BCE (some say 586 BCE) the Jewish people were exiled to Babylonia. Never before, had a people been driven from their homeland yet observed their customs for more than a few years. It would only be a matter of time until they assimilated and ceased being a distinct nation of their own. But G-d had different plans!
Japan's prime minister sacks 3rd minister in a month
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sacked his internal affairs minister on Sunday over funding irregularities in a blow to his scandal-prone Cabinet that already lost two ministers in one month
The Jewish Press
Iran TV Morning Show Quiz: How Long Would a Missile Take to Reach Tel Aviv?
Viewers of Iranian Channel 5’s morning show on Nov. 13 were invited to respond to a quiz about how long a Sejjil ballistic missile would take to travel the distance between Tehran and Tel Aviv. The winner would receive 200,000 toman (2 million rials, equivalent to a little over...
The Jewish Press
Deconstructing Demonization of the ‘Settler’
The words “settlement” and “settler” have decidedly nasty connotations these days. I am not speaking only of the discourse on Israel and Zionism, in which the settlers in Judea and Samaria are routinely portrayed in the most negative possible terms. On a global scale, “settlement” and “settler” have become not only pejoratives but synonyms for absolute evil.
The Jewish Press
Rabbis Call out State Department for Double Standard on Ben-Gvir vs. Arab Terrorism
A coalition representing more than 2,000 American rabbis criticized U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price for what it described as a double standard on support for terrorism. The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) on Nov. 14 called out Price’s comments on Otzma Yehudit chairman and Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar...
The Jewish Press
MK Rothman: No Need for Special Law to Protect Separating Men & Women – We Already Have One
On Sunday, Israel Hayom featured a report titled, “Smotrich and the Haredim demand: gender segregation will not be considered discrimination by law.”. The report, by Amir Ettinger, suggested that “Religious Zionism and United Torah Judaism demand as part of the coalition negotiations a law regulating the separation between men and women at public events––with an emphasis on religious and Haredi culture, studies, and public service events––declaring these are not considered discrimination.”
The Jewish Press
Report: Iran Will Manufacture Attack Drones on Russian Soil
Russia has reached an agreement with Iran to manufacture hundreds of weaponized drones in Russian facilities, The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing new intelligence seen by the US and other Western security agencies (Exclusive: Iran will help Russia build drones for Ukraine war, Western officials say). According to three officials...
The Jewish Press
Haredi & National Religious Incensed at Netanyahu’s Contemptuous Treatment
As Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition negotiations drag on, Thursday night representatives of United Torah Judaism arrived at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Jerusalem for more talks, and they were not happy. “There are significant gaps,” one of them told Ynet, and added, “Netanyahu treats us with disdain.”
The Jewish Press
We Are ‘A Hakhel People’
Concerning the year of Hakhel, the following is from a letter of the Rebbe dated 6 Tishrei 5734 (1974) – a year of Hakhel. In this letter, the Rebbe calls the Jewish nation “a Hakhel people.”. “…the Jewish community is not limited to the time when they are...
The Jewish Press
Hebron Female Soldier’s Father: My Daughter’s Attacker Not from Here
The female soldier who was attacked in Hebron by an Israeli man is a resident of Tel Rumeida, as I reported earlier today (IDF, Center-Left Pols Orchestrate Massive Attack on Settlers Distorting Hebron Events). her father told Israel Hayom Sunday morning: “A hot-headed man hit her for no reason and then beat her with a stick.”
