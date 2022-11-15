TU Students Throw Party As World Population Reaches 8 Billion

Students at the University of Tulsa threw a birthday party yesterday for the world's 8 billionth resident.

Professor Lara Foley says she mentioned the world population would reach 8 billion by November 15th, and students took it upon themselves to plan a campus-wide event.

"As long as I've been alive there's always been 7 billion people on earth so it's a big turning point for our population in terms of resources and everything we can allocate," said senior Fidel Barraza.

They had a birthday cake, and students signed birthday cards that will go to local hospitals to welcome babies born today.