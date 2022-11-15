Read full article on original website
Toddler who lived at Nashville's Brookmeade Park has died, family says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News has shown you a video of a little girl at Brookmeade Park’s homeless camp back in March. The family tells FOX 17 News that the toddler died last week. Now, they say the Department of Children's Services ignored their desperate plea for help before she died.
TBI confirms August fire at Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has ruled the fire at the Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set. Agents say arson is to blame for the courthouse that went up in flames in early August. Previously reviewed surveillance video showed two people in the...
Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Tennessee lieutenant
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit organization has paid off the mortgage for the family of a longtime La Vergne Police detective who died last year. Lt. Kevin Stolinsky passed away after suffering a medical incident while on duty in Nov. 2021. Now, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation hopes to make life a little easier on Stolinsky's wife and daughter.
Titans offensive coordinator arrested for DUI
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence in Williamson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirms a trooper was patrolling I-65 South near Moores Lane around 2:30 a.m. and watched a vehicle speed past. He pulled the car over and made contact with the driver, Todd Downing.
More than 50 lbs. of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville International Airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A large amount of marijuana is discovered at Nashville International Airport after a K9 picks up a strong scent coming from luggage. A BNA officer and a detective assigned to the area monitored two large locked suitcases on the baggage carousel that came in on Southwest Airlines flight from Denver just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning that emitted a smell of marijuana. A man, identified as 35-year-old Carlton Clemons, of California, came to claim the bags, according to Metro Nashville police.
World's largest traffic experiment being conducted in Nashville along I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Research has kicked off on Interstate 24 for an experiment that will explore "phantom traffic jams." The study is led by Vanderbilt University and University of California, Berkeley, in coordination with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nissan North America. It'll be the largest open-track field experiment in the world.
Sideline Wrap-up: Baylor advances to state title game, McCallie's run of titles ends
NASHVILLE, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Baylor advances to state title game, McCallie's run of titles ends. Baylor defeated Brentwood Academy on the road to advance to the Blue Cross Bowl on Thursday, December 1 at Finley Staidum. It was a hard fought back and forth game that came down...
