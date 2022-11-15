Former Bills OL Wyatt Teller having injury troubles ahead of facing former team

Former Buffalo Bills draft pick Wyatt Teller might not get a bit of a homecoming in Week 11.

The Bills (6-3) will hope to get things right in their next game. After losing two straight, the Cleveland Browns (3-6) head to Orchard Park.

The Browns sport a top-flight offensive line. Pro Football Focus ranked it as the second-best in the entire NFL heading into Week 10. PFF also grades Teller as the fourth-best guard in the league.

However, his status is worth monitoring throughout the upcoming week.

According to Browns Wire, Teller departed Cleveland’s loss to the Miami Dolphins last weekend. He missed two-straight games prior to that.

Teller had previously been dealing with a calf injury and thought he could play through it, but he was forced to exit the contest in the first quarter.

The Browns have yet to provide a full update on Teller’s status post-Dolphins loss. It’s likely that Teller’s name will be one to monitor throughout this upcoming week.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski called Teller “day-to-day” in the days leading up to their Dolphins matchup.

Teller was traded by Buffalo to Cleveland in 2019. He went on to become a two-time All-Pro player on one of the NFL’s best O-lines.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has even admitted in the past he “gave up” on players too soon such as Teller.

In his own right, Teller has been positive about his time in Buffalo even despite being traded.

In 2021, Teller admitted he “still roots for Bills Mafia” ahead of one of Buffalo’s playoff meetings with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Teller has faced the Bills once in his career, in 2019. The Browns visited Orchard Park the day and took a 19-16 win.

Buffalo selected Teller No. 188 overall at the 2018 NFL draft.