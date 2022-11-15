Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Rarely a dull moment for retiring Park Authority spokesman
In 21 years as Fairfax County Park Authority’s public-information officer, Judy Pedersen visited nearly all of the agency’s 420 sites, hosted countless community meetings about park projects and was the media’s go-to person during natural and human-caused crises. “One thing I will say about this job is...
sungazette.news
McLean’s Sudow will again chair Airports Authority
William Sudow of McLean on Nov. 16 was re-elected by his colleagues to chair the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors for 2023. Sudow is a Virginia representative on the body. Also at the meeting, Thorn Pozen was re-elected to serve another year as vice chair. He represents...
Fairfax Times
Plans for Prince William Gateway could threaten Fairfax County water supply
Impacts to Fairfax County water supply loom as construction of the Prince William Gateway data center is said to threaten the quality of water in the Occoquan Watershed. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity (R) filed a motion to reaffirm the county’s commitment to protecting the watershed on Nov. 1 and commented in his weekly newsletter, about the construction of the data center and the importance of protecting the rural environment.
fox5dc.com
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning
In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
New 1.2 million sq. ft. distribution facility to bring 745 new jobs to Caroline County
A $275 million investment in Caroline will bring a 1.2 million square-foot distribution facility and 745 new jobs to the county.
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 11/17-11/20: Downtown Holiday Market, Go-Go Preservation Week, and Alexandria Cider Festival
Holiday markets are opening up across town this weekend, and I’m looking forward to indulging in hot chocolate and shopping for ugly holiday sweaters. If you are ready to join the seasonal fun too, then check out one of the nearby pop-ups. Otherwise, there’s go-go music, and a cider festival to enjoy.
sungazette.news
‘Big things are hard’: Former Fairfax board chair lauds Metro extension
Of the many people who have earned the right to take a personal victory lap with the extension of Metrorail service to Washington Dulles International Airport now complete, put Kate Hanley near the top of the list. With decades of service ranging from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to...
Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds
Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
alxnow.com
Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard
The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
WJLA
Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High dies at 78
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78, sources tell 7News' Brad Bell. Prince George's County officials held a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to announce the news. You can watch the full news conference below:. High...
Loudoun’s Two New School Board Members Have Different Visions For County Schools
After a hard-fought campaign, voters in Loudoun County have selected two new school board candidates from opposite sides of the ideological spectrum. Seats representing the Leesburg and the Broad Run Districts were on the ballot this election season, each with three candidates—one with Democratic backing, one with Republican backing, and one an independent—vying for the role.
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Governance proposal gets qualified support
The number of “nay” votes (20) certainly seemed to surprise supporters, but with 57 “ayes” the Arlington County Civic Federation’s three-year-long effort to propose changes in Arlington governance was approved last night. The package, covered by yours truly at length and by lesser members of...
WTOP
How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties
Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
WTOP
Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.
More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
sungazette.news
Arlington to scrap most COVID-testing kiosks
Citing a lack of demand and plentiful alternatives, the Arlington County government plans to shutter all but one of its COVID testing kiosks on Nov. 30. The lone remaining kiosk, at Arlington Mill Community Center, will remain open but only through the end of the year, County Manager Mark Schwartz said on Nov. 15.
sungazette.news
Letter: Election results show Arlington embraces Missing Middle
Editor: Many have stated that this year’s Arlington County Board election was serving as a proxy vote for Missing Middle housing. The results are clear: Arlington voters overwhelmingly support Missing Middle housing. County Board member Matt de Ferranti, who takes a middle-of-the-road approach to Missing Middle housing, and independent...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Book me (get it?) into ‘library jail’
As is my wont, I went onto the fabulous Internet last week and selected some books from various branches of Arlington’s library system that were to be delivered to Shirlington Library and then picked up by yours truly for perusal and enjoyment. (A very good system, by the way,...
Bay Net
CalvertHealth Names New President And CEO
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – After a nationwide search and a unanimous decision, the CalvertHealth Board of Directors is proud to announce Jeremy Bradford has been selected to the position of President and CEO of Calvert Health System. Bradford most recently served as President of Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt....
