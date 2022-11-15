ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

sungazette.news

Rarely a dull moment for retiring Park Authority spokesman

In 21 years as Fairfax County Park Authority’s public-information officer, Judy Pedersen visited nearly all of the agency’s 420 sites, hosted countless community meetings about park projects and was the media’s go-to person during natural and human-caused crises. “One thing I will say about this job is...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

McLean’s Sudow will again chair Airports Authority

William Sudow of McLean on Nov. 16 was re-elected by his colleagues to chair the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors for 2023. Sudow is a Virginia representative on the body. Also at the meeting, Thorn Pozen was re-elected to serve another year as vice chair. He represents...
MCLEAN, VA
Fairfax Times

Plans for Prince William Gateway could threaten Fairfax County water supply

Impacts to Fairfax County water supply loom as construction of the Prince William Gateway data center is said to threaten the quality of water in the Occoquan Watershed. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity (R) filed a motion to reaffirm the county’s commitment to protecting the watershed on Nov. 1 and commented in his weekly newsletter, about the construction of the data center and the importance of protecting the rural environment.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning

In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds

Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard

The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

Loudoun’s Two New School Board Members Have Different Visions For County Schools

After a hard-fought campaign, voters in Loudoun County have selected two new school board candidates from opposite sides of the ideological spectrum. Seats representing the Leesburg and the Broad Run Districts were on the ballot this election season, each with three candidates—one with Democratic backing, one with Republican backing, and one an independent—vying for the role.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Editor’s Notebook: Governance proposal gets qualified support

The number of “nay” votes (20) certainly seemed to surprise supporters, but with 57 “ayes” the Arlington County Civic Federation’s three-year-long effort to propose changes in Arlington governance was approved last night. The package, covered by yours truly at length and by lesser members of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties

Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.

More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
MANASSAS, VA
sungazette.news

Arlington to scrap most COVID-testing kiosks

Citing a lack of demand and plentiful alternatives, the Arlington County government plans to shutter all but one of its COVID testing kiosks on Nov. 30. The lone remaining kiosk, at Arlington Mill Community Center, will remain open but only through the end of the year, County Manager Mark Schwartz said on Nov. 15.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Letter: Election results show Arlington embraces Missing Middle

Editor: Many have stated that this year’s Arlington County Board election was serving as a proxy vote for Missing Middle housing. The results are clear: Arlington voters overwhelmingly support Missing Middle housing. County Board member Matt de Ferranti, who takes a middle-of-the-road approach to Missing Middle housing, and independent...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

CalvertHealth Names New President And CEO

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – After a nationwide search and a unanimous decision, the CalvertHealth Board of Directors is proud to announce Jeremy Bradford has been selected to the position of President and CEO of Calvert Health System. Bradford most recently served as President of Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt....
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

