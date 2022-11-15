ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, VA

WUSA9

Woman taken to the hospital after Fairfax County stabbing

LORTON, Va. — Officers are on the scene of stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County. Police say a woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries after being stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton, Virginia. Her injuries are not being considered life-threatening.
LORTON, VA
WUSA9

'Heartbreaking' | Family, friends mourn 17-year-old, hit and killed by driver, while walking to school

BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — A high school student died after a driver crashed into her while she was walking in the crosswalk Wednesday, according to Fairfax County police. The fatal crash happened on Columbia Pike and Tyler Street, near Barcroft View Apartments, in Fairfax County just before 9 a.m. Witnesses say Lesly Diaz-Bonilla, 17, of Fairfax County, attempted to cross Columbia Pike from the east when a driver in a grey Toyota Camry hit her.
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, VA
DC News Now

Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing

LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
LORTON, VA
sungazette.news

Public-Safety Notes, 11/17/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. OAKTON HOMEOWNER FATALLY SHOOTS INTRUDER: An Oakton homeowner on Nov. 9 shot and killed a 24-year-old Herndon man who allegedly broke into his home, Fairfax County police said. Officers responded at 6:08 p.m. to the reported shooting at a home in the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
sungazette.news

‘Small explosions’ bring out local, state, federal response

The Arlington County fire marshal and agencies at the local, state and federal levels are investigating a series of small explosions that occurred on Oct. 9, and are asking local residents with information to contact police. At 12:45 a.m., the county fire department responded to the 100 block of North...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

Herndon house fire displaces eight people, cat rescued

(Updated at 6:30 p.m.) Eight people in the Town of Herndon were forced out of their home last week by a fire that caused nearly $300,000 in damages. According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, the fire started early in the afternoon last Wednesday (Nov. 9) in the garage of a two-story house in the 800 block of Winterhaven Place.
HERNDON, VA
Shore News Network

Argument leads to shooting at Chevy Chase restaurant

CHEVY CHASE – An argument inside a restaurant turned into a brawl that left one man shot outside the restaurant Monday night. Police responded to Clyde’s of Chevy Chase at around 12:15 am after multiple 911 calls regarding an assault and disturbance at the restaurant. Upon their arrival, they found a man shot and another suffering from wounds during the fight. “The investigation by detectives has revealed that the suspect engaged in a verbal argument with the victims inside of the restaurant. Once outside of the restaurant, the suspect shot one of the adult male victims in the upper body, The post Argument leads to shooting at Chevy Chase restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
staffordsheriff.com

Police Pursuit Produces Plenty of Charges

Two individuals earned a spot at Rappahannock Regional Jail after a movie like pursuit ended in a crash. On November 12th at approximately 1:00 a.m., Deputy J.D. Hurt observed a vehicle with a fake temporary license plate at Wawa located at 105 Garrisonville Road. Deputy Hurt attempted to stop the vehicle; however, as the title implies, the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle got onto Southbound Interstate 95, and increased its speed.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Shooting at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase leaves two hospitalized

This article was updated 12:42 p.m. A verbal argument led to two men being hospitalized following a 12:15 a.m. shooting at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase restaurant in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase, according to Montgomery County police. Detectives determined the suspect had a verbal argument...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD

