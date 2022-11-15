Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Related
Suspect arrested at Washington Dulles Airport for Dumfries double homicide charged with multiple offenses
A man who was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport early Thursday morning in connection to a shooting in Dumfries that left two people and a dog dead has been charged with multiple offenses.
Woman taken to the hospital after Fairfax County stabbing
LORTON, Va. — Officers are on the scene of stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County. Police say a woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries after being stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton, Virginia. Her injuries are not being considered life-threatening.
Man, woman die after shooting in basement in Prince William County; dog also dies
Police said a man who had a prior relationship with a woman shot her and a man, as well as a dog, in a home in Prince William County. All three died.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old pedestrian struck, killed while crossing street in Fairfax County
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A 17-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, according to police. Fairfax County Police say the girl who has been identified as Lesly Marisol Diaz-Bonilla was hit along Columbia Pike in the area of Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street around 8:57 a.m.
Woman stabbed in Fairfax, suspect arrested hours later
A man has been arrested after barricading himself in an apartment for hours following a reported stabbing in Fairfax on Wednesday evening.
Man arrested at Dulles Airport after shooting ex-girlfriend, man, dog in Dumfries, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. — Two people were shot to death inside the basement after a man forced his way into the residence in Dumfries, Virginia, officials said. The family dog was also shot. The incident happened in the 17400 block of the Isle Royale Terrance at 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday....
'Heartbreaking' | Family, friends mourn 17-year-old, hit and killed by driver, while walking to school
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — A high school student died after a driver crashed into her while she was walking in the crosswalk Wednesday, according to Fairfax County police. The fatal crash happened on Columbia Pike and Tyler Street, near Barcroft View Apartments, in Fairfax County just before 9 a.m. Witnesses say Lesly Diaz-Bonilla, 17, of Fairfax County, attempted to cross Columbia Pike from the east when a driver in a grey Toyota Camry hit her.
Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing
LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
Missing Alexandria man found safe
According to police, 70-year-old Carlos Rosales Almeda was last seen on the 3600 block of Goddard Way at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 16. He is considered endangered due to health concerns.
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 11/17/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. OAKTON HOMEOWNER FATALLY SHOOTS INTRUDER: An Oakton homeowner on Nov. 9 shot and killed a 24-year-old Herndon man who allegedly broke into his home, Fairfax County police said. Officers responded at 6:08 p.m. to the reported shooting at a home in the...
Augusta Free Press
Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
restonnow.com
Two killed in separate vehicle crashes in Great Falls and West Springfield
A Great Falls man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday (Nov. 11), Fairfax County police say. Brian Christian Bernhart, 49, died after his Toyota Camry went off the roadway as he was driving near the intersection of Arnon Chapel Road and Arnon Lake Drive. According to police, Bernhart...
mocoshow.com
One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
sungazette.news
‘Small explosions’ bring out local, state, federal response
The Arlington County fire marshal and agencies at the local, state and federal levels are investigating a series of small explosions that occurred on Oct. 9, and are asking local residents with information to contact police. At 12:45 a.m., the county fire department responded to the 100 block of North...
restonnow.com
Herndon house fire displaces eight people, cat rescued
(Updated at 6:30 p.m.) Eight people in the Town of Herndon were forced out of their home last week by a fire that caused nearly $300,000 in damages. According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, the fire started early in the afternoon last Wednesday (Nov. 9) in the garage of a two-story house in the 800 block of Winterhaven Place.
Falls Church family says emotional support dog was hit by car and now missing
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Falls Church family is desperately searching for their emotional support dog. Rebecca DeVanney said her family's dog, Chance, is missing. The dog is her daughter's emotional support animal, and right now she says her daughter is struggling. Chance is a Pitbull. They rescued him...
Police: Larceny suspects stole over $4,000 from Ulta cosmetics store
According to the City of Fairfax Police Department, a man and a woman went into an ULTA on the 9600 block of Main Street on Nov. 5 and stole $4,009.92 worth of merchandise. They then left the area in a white U-Haul van.
Argument leads to shooting at Chevy Chase restaurant
CHEVY CHASE – An argument inside a restaurant turned into a brawl that left one man shot outside the restaurant Monday night. Police responded to Clyde’s of Chevy Chase at around 12:15 am after multiple 911 calls regarding an assault and disturbance at the restaurant. Upon their arrival, they found a man shot and another suffering from wounds during the fight. “The investigation by detectives has revealed that the suspect engaged in a verbal argument with the victims inside of the restaurant. Once outside of the restaurant, the suspect shot one of the adult male victims in the upper body, The post Argument leads to shooting at Chevy Chase restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
staffordsheriff.com
Police Pursuit Produces Plenty of Charges
Two individuals earned a spot at Rappahannock Regional Jail after a movie like pursuit ended in a crash. On November 12th at approximately 1:00 a.m., Deputy J.D. Hurt observed a vehicle with a fake temporary license plate at Wawa located at 105 Garrisonville Road. Deputy Hurt attempted to stop the vehicle; however, as the title implies, the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle got onto Southbound Interstate 95, and increased its speed.
bethesdamagazine.com
Shooting at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase leaves two hospitalized
This article was updated 12:42 p.m. A verbal argument led to two men being hospitalized following a 12:15 a.m. shooting at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase restaurant in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase, according to Montgomery County police. Detectives determined the suspect had a verbal argument...
Comments / 0