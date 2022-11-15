Read full article on original website
Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.
If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
North Carolina Home to Two of America’s Most Windiest Roads
Ever driven on a road where you feel like the wind is about to take you and your car? I never can tell if it is because I am tiny and drive a sedan or if it’s the wind. That is very intense for me for sure! I hate driving on super windy days where I can literally feel the wind rocking my car and my body inside the car. That is one of the most heart-throbbing things for me. I am almost terrified of car accidents, so anything that is fighting against me driving smoothly, I strongly dislike!
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why
This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
NC mountains wind chill lows plunging to single digits; 2 new ski areas open this week with snowmaking underway
BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as new skiing areas are opening in the North Carolina mountains, super cold weather will plunge wind chill low temps into the single digits, weather forecasters say. Two more ski areas opened this week for skiing and one open for snow tubing. The mountains have already received snow and ice […]
South Carolina Residents Could Be Getting A Tax Refund Up To $800
Now, wouldn’t this be nice especially right here at Christmas time. Some South Carolina residents will be getting a tax refund up to 800 dollars. I live in Clover, so I will be checking this out and I mean immediately. Think of all you could do with that unexpected...
Phillip Williams Leaving WITN: Where Is the North Carolina Meteorologist Going?
Phillip Williams spent a decade bringing all the latest weather updates to Eastern North Carolina residents. Now the meteorologist is stepping back from his decades-long career for a different trajectory. Phillip Williams announced he is leaving WITN-TV in November 2022. Viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know if it is retirement for Williams and where he is going next. They especially hope he will be staying in North Carolina. Find out what Phillip Williams said about his departure from WITN-TV here.
Mystery in Mexico: Death certificate of North Carolina woman released, relays family’s concerns
Whether or not someone should be arrested in the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson remains as uncertain as how she died.
Threat of freezing rain prompts school schedule changes in several NC mountain counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in North Carolina’s higher elevation have made changes to their schedules Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain. Watauga County Schools said it was moving to a remote learning day because of the potential for freezing rain arriving...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTV) - Henrietta Goode has confidence in who she is and what she’s willing to stand up for. She’s willing to admit when she’s wrong, but she’s also willing to pull up her sleeves and fight when she knows she’s right. That’s what...
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.
This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022
This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
Rock Hill mom speaks out after alarming data released on murders
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released new numbers showing in 2021, murders reached a 30 year high in South Carolina. The alarming data shows the rate of murder is at its highest since 1991. Laquata Wilson is a Rock Hill mother who said she...
7 Crazy South Carolina Laws
Recently, we took a look at 7 Georgia laws that are a bit out there. And now it’s time to check out these 7 crazy South Carolina laws. As we all know, laws are created for various reasons. And they vary around the country. But it’s amazing to see that some states have created what seem like the most random laws. You have to wonder where these even came from. What happened to make them say, “Yes, we need to create a law to keep people from putting their horse in a bathtub”?
Virginia ABC announces discounts on 'most popular' liquors
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) unveiled its annual doorbuster sale which will be held Friday, November 25 thru Monday, November 28.
Not again: 2 NC counties fall back into CDC’s COVID-19 orange zone
Two counties are back in the orange zone with the highest level of COVID-19 in the communities on the newest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Time ticking on REAL ID implementation in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the implementation of REAL ID enforcement begins in less than six months. REAL IDs are meant to be an alternative to other federally approved IDs, such as passports. Implementation of REAL ID enforcement had been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic...
SCDMV makes another push for Real ID as deadline approaches
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) brought the DMV to Spartanburg International Airport to get people to register for their Real I.D.
