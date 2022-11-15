ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

augustaceo.com

Speaker David Ralston Passes Away

Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, passed away today following an extended illness. He was 68 years old. His loving wife, Sheree, his children and other members of the family were with him when he passed. At the time of his passing, Speaker...
