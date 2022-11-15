Read full article on original website
November Virtual Presentation “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update”
Join us for the Georgia Archives November webinar, “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update” by State Archivist and Assistant Vice Chancellor of the University System of Georgia, Christopher Davidson on Wednesday, November 30, from noon to 1:00 p.m. State Archivist Christopher Davidson will give a brief...
Speaker David Ralston Passes Away
Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, passed away today following an extended illness. He was 68 years old. His loving wife, Sheree, his children and other members of the family were with him when he passed. At the time of his passing, Speaker...
