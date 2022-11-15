ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Delano Yarbrough: Why are Some Residents in District 3 Meeting?

The meetings are not and have not been in support of or against any of the three candidates that applied to fill the once vacant District 3 Council position. Residents are concerned about the long-term dangers inherent if the process used in the recent appointment to fill the vacant District 3 vacancy goes unnoticed and is accepted:
PASADENA, CA
theavtimes.com

$20M available for childcare operators in LA County

In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for eligible childcare operators. The county’s Childcare Providers Recovery (CPR) grant program opened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Do You Know The Fenyes Legacy in Pasadena?

The Pasadena Museum of History (PMH) is leading an exclusive 90-minute spotlight tour inside the 1906 Fenyes Mansion on Sunday, Nov. 20, which includes the “Starting Anew” exhibition that takes advantage of materials temporarily on display to present a specialized, in-depth overview of the lives and accomplishments of Museum benefactors Eva and Adalbert Fenyes.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

All LA County Departments Must Now Track Gender Equity

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity. Authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the motion requires staff to implement a Gender Impact Assessment to identify and track gender equity within every facet of each department, including services, policies and practices, and report back to the board about their progress toward meeting gender equity goals.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Measure H Rent Control Organizers Preparing For Next Steps

An organizer on Measure H told Pasadena Now that although it feels good to see the initiative pass, there is still work to be done. “The ball is in the City’s court so to speak,” Ryan Bell said Wednesday. “I think various members of the campaign could have meetings with the City Manager, but I am just guessing.”
PASADENA, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale Water District approves $29.8M budget for 2023

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Water District (PWD) Board of Directors voted 5-0 this week to approve a $29.86 million budget for the calendar year 2023. The budget, effective Jan. 1, 2023, indicates expected operating expenses to increase $2.3 million, or nearly 8.5%, from 2022’s budget of $27.86 million. Inflation and drought mandates played significant roles in the budget increase, according to a PWD news release.
PALMDALE, CA
pasadenanow.com

Measure H Rent Control Supporters Declare Victory

Supporters of Pasadena’s rent control initiative Measure H declared victory Tuesday night after the day’s voting update reached 52.11% in favor of the measure and 47.89% against it. A majority of votes had been counted. A massive victory for renters, the campaign was fueled by the Pasadena Tenants...
PASADENA, CA
theavtimes.com

COVID hospitalizations up again in LA County

Los Angeles County logged another 2,215 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, Nov. 16, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals continued to creep upward. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued to climb upward, reaching 7.1%, up from 5.6% a week ago, according to the county Department of Public Health. According to state figures, there were 589 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, up from 552 on Tuesday and well above the 464 number from a week ago. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care units, the same number as Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar

With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lancaster, CA

Lancaster offers a thrilling adventure full of tradition and natural charm in Los Angeles County, California. This city is a fresh burst of color within the Antelope Valley of the Mojave Desert. Before becoming famous for its expansive display of poppies during spring, Lancaster was once a railroad city. It...
LANCASTER, CA

