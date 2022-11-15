Read full article on original website
NJPW Announces Nemesis As Their Final STRONG Tapings For 2022
NJPW recently announced that their STRONG: Nemesis tapings, which will take place on Sunday, December 11th from inside The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, will be the company's final STRONG tapings for 2022 as well as the company's first NJPW STRONG episodes of 2023. Stars announced for the NJPW STRONG: Nemesis tapings include IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, Eddie Kingston, Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo, Mascara Dorada, Roppongi Vice and STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser.
Toni Storm Says Thunder Rosa Should Be Stripped Of Her Title If Her Injury Lingers Too Long
Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm spoke with The Ringer on a number of topics such as how AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, who has been out of in-ring action for several months due to a back injury, should just come back to work and defend her title like she is supposed to, but if her injury lingers on for too long, then she should be stripped of her championship.
AEW Full Gear Results (11/19/22) - Newark, NJ
We have had some technical difficulties with rajah.com's live coverage of AEW Full Gear. The following AEW Full Gear results are written by Ryan Howard of F4WOnline.com. They will be updated throughout the night. Zero Hour - AEW Full Gear. Excalibur welcomes us to the pre-show alongside Taz & Tony...
WWE News: Smackdown Exclusive, 'On This Day' In 2017 (Video)
-- Another blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest instalment of WWE 'On this day' below:. Braun Strowman destroys Triple H after Team Raw wins at Survivor Series on Nov. 19, 2017. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Cathy Kelley caught...
Various News: Latest WWE Top 10, Peter Avalon On The Art Of Wrestling
-- The latest Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana has surfaced online. Catch up on this week's episode below, featuring current All Elite Wrestling talent Peter Avalon:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, a fresh instalment of WWE Playlist is now available on the official WWE YouTube channel:
AEW Rampage Pre-Show For Tonight's Full Gear 2022 "Go-Home" Show (Video)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of the weekly AEW Rampage program. On tap for tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 "go-home" episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TBS television show is the final build to this Saturday's pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
IMPACT Wrestling Over Drive Results (11/18): Louisville, Kentucky
IMPACT Wrestling recently had their Over Drive Event, which took place from inside the Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The show saw current IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander put his IMPACT World Title on the line against Frankie Kazarian in the main event. Below are the results from...
Various News: Impact Over Drive Highlights, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- The highlights from Impact Wrestling's Over Drive Pay-Per-View are now available on the promotions official YouTube channel. Witness highlights from an incredible night of action as IMPACT Wrestling presented Over Drive from Louisville, KY. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE has added a...
Latest Celtic Warrior Workouts Features "Back & The Beast” Workout With Raquel Rodriguez (Video)
A fresh edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts is going live soon!. On Friday morning, episode number 111 of Celtic Warrior Workouts willk stream on YouTube, featuring Smackdown Superstar Sheamus, along with his guest, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez:. Raquel is also a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team...
Road Dogg Talks The Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole Main Event On SmackDown
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as NXT Stars invading SmackDown in 2019 due to majority of the roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia and how he liked the main event between former WWE Stars Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, but it wasn't the best main event in the history of the business.
MLW Announces World Title Match For Their Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling announced, via a press release, that Alexander Hammerstone will defend his MLW World Heavyweight Title against DRAGONGATE's YAMATO at the Blood & Thunder Event on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will be airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and it will be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
NXT Level Up Highlights (11/18): Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer, More
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. After standing out in the Performance Center due to his incredible power, Oba Femi receives a tough test...
Women's WarGames Advantage Match Announced For WWE Monday Night Raw
The match to determine who will have the advantage in the WWE Survivor Series Women's WarGames match will be decided next Monday night. During this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the competitors to determine who will have the advantage in the Women's WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view were announced.
Two Matches Announced For IMPACT Wrestling's Countdown To Over Drive Pre-Show
Two new matches have recently been announced by IMPACT Wrestling for the Countdown To Over Drive Pre-Show set to take place 30 minutes before the Over Drive PPV Event. It was announced that Jason Hotch, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Bhupinder Gujjar, Yuya Uemura, Rich Swann and Kenny King will be facing each other in a 6-Way X-Division Free-For-All Match and reigning NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will battle Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) in a #1 Contender's Matchup for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles, currently held by Heath and Rhino.
WWE Smackdown Spoilers, Match Listing For Tonight's Show
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. ma.ce and Maxxine Dupri vs. man.soor are set for the dark match, too. - Sami Zayn is set to be involved in the opening promo. - LA Knight is set to be involved in Bray Wyatt's promo. - There will be progression on the Emma/Madcap Moss...
Tony Khan Talks Possibly Stripping Thunder Rosa Of The AEW Women’s World Title
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Barstool’s Rasslin’ show to talk about a number of topics such as how AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has been out of in-ring action for several months now, but he wanted to give Rosa every opportunity to come back and defend her championship, though he would eventually have to see what is needed to be done in the long run as Toni Storm has been a great Interim AEW Women's World Champion and she has had great matches on TV almost every week.
WWE NXT Live Results (11/19): Lakeland, Florida
WWE recently held their NXT Live Event, which took place from inside the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. The show saw reigning WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) defend their WWE NXT Tag Team Titles against Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the main event.
MJF Reveals First Live Pro Wrestling And WWE Show He Attended
Top All Elite Wrestling Star MJF spoke with Newsday’s Alfonso A. Castillo on topics such as the first live pro wrestling show he attended as well as the first WWE show he attended. MJF said:. “The first live wrestling show I saw on Long Island was an NYWC show.”...
Eddie Kingston Cuts Emotional Promo Following Rampage
Following his AEW Rampage loss to the team of Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston grabbed a microphone, and laid down a challenge to Akiyama. During the promo, Kingston mentioned that it would be a "dream" to face Jun one-on-one, and it looks like Eddie will have the chance to make his dream a reality on Saturday night. Check out the footage from the dark segment below:
Former ROH Talent Reportedly Served As A Producer At Impact Over Drive
A former Ring Of Honor talent served as a producer at last nights Impact Wrestling Over Drive Pay Per View. According to a report from PWInsider, Hunter Johnson (aka Delirious) worked backstage during the event. This is the second time that Impact Wrestling has brought Johnson in.
