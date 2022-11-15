ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

AEW Rampage Pre-Show For Tonight's Full Gear 2022 "Go-Home" Show (Video)

It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of the weekly AEW Rampage program. On tap for tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 "go-home" episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TBS television show is the final build to this Saturday's pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
News On Ticket Sales For ROH's Final Battle PPV

ROH, under the ownership of AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, is set to hold their Final Battle PPV on Saturday, December 10th from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas with a special start time of 4PM ET. According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 1,632 total tickets and...
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Full Gear 2022 Live Gate Has Surpassed $1 Million: "4th Straight PPV Over $1 Million"

There is going to be a full house inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view this evening. Ahead of tonight's highly-anticipated special premium event, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media and revealed that the live gate for the show has surpassed the one-million dollar mark.
AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour Card

AEW Full Gear is only hours away, and the pre-show card is set. The All Elite Wrestling World Title Eliminator Tournament will continue at tonights AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour event,. There will also be a massive 10-man tag team match, along with a singles clash between Eddie Kingston and...
AEW Full Gear Results (11/19/22) - Newark, NJ

We have had some technical difficulties with rajah.com's live coverage of AEW Full Gear. The following AEW Full Gear results are written by Ryan Howard of F4WOnline.com. They will be updated throughout the night. Zero Hour - AEW Full Gear. Excalibur welcomes us to the pre-show alongside Taz & Tony...
WWE News: Smackdown Exclusive, 'On This Day' In 2017 (Video)

-- Another blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest instalment of WWE 'On this day' below:. Braun Strowman destroys Triple H after Team Raw wins at Survivor Series on Nov. 19, 2017. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Cathy Kelley caught...
Tickets On Sale For Impact Wrestling's Return To Canada

Tickets to Impact Wrestling's Sacrifice Pay Per View are now on sale!. On March 24th, 2023, the likes of Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Sami Callihan, Mike Bailey, Heath, Rhino, Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Gisele Shaw, Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka and more will take over Windsor, Ontario, and battle it out at Sacrifice.
Huge 10-Man Tag Match Made Official For AEW's Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show

During last night's Full Gear go-home episode of AEW Rampage, a huge 10-Man Tag Team Matchup was made official for the promotion's upcoming Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show. It was announced that The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Cole Karter) will be facing Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), current AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero and a Very Evil Very Mysterious Partner (Danhausen).
Various News: Impact Over Drive Highlights, On This Day In WWE History (Video)

-- The highlights from Impact Wrestling's Over Drive Pay-Per-View are now available on the promotions official YouTube channel. Witness highlights from an incredible night of action as IMPACT Wrestling presented Over Drive from Louisville, KY. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE has added a...
AEW Rampage Results (11/18/2022): Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Main Event Set

The main event of Impact Wrestling's Hard To Kill event at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia is official. On January 13th, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title against TNA Hall Of Famer Bully Ray:
Tony Khan Talks Possibly Stripping Thunder Rosa Of The AEW Women’s World Title

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Barstool’s Rasslin’ show to talk about a number of topics such as how AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has been out of in-ring action for several months now, but he wanted to give Rosa every opportunity to come back and defend her championship, though he would eventually have to see what is needed to be done in the long run as Toni Storm has been a great Interim AEW Women's World Champion and she has had great matches on TV almost every week.

