AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Barstool’s Rasslin’ show to talk about a number of topics such as how AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has been out of in-ring action for several months now, but he wanted to give Rosa every opportunity to come back and defend her championship, though he would eventually have to see what is needed to be done in the long run as Toni Storm has been a great Interim AEW Women's World Champion and she has had great matches on TV almost every week.

1 DAY AGO