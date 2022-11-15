Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Related
rajah.com
Lee Moriarty Recalls Tony Khan Asking Him To Join The Firm, MJF's Return As The Joker In Casino Ladder Match
Lee Moriarty recently appeared as a guest on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast with AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society leader, ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The Firm member spoke about Tony Khan asking him to...
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Pre-Show For Tonight's Full Gear 2022 "Go-Home" Show (Video)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of the weekly AEW Rampage program. On tap for tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 "go-home" episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TBS television show is the final build to this Saturday's pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For ROH's Final Battle PPV
ROH, under the ownership of AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, is set to hold their Final Battle PPV on Saturday, December 10th from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas with a special start time of 4PM ET. According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 1,632 total tickets and...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Full Gear 2022 Live Gate Has Surpassed $1 Million: "4th Straight PPV Over $1 Million"
There is going to be a full house inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view this evening. Ahead of tonight's highly-anticipated special premium event, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media and revealed that the live gate for the show has surpassed the one-million dollar mark.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About Full Gear, Why FTR is Not on the Card; Asked About CM Punk Situation
-- Ahead of this week's AEW Full Gear PPV, Tony Khan participated in a conference call where he fielded questions from the media. Here's a recap written by Jason Powell of www.prowrestling.net:. -Tony Khan said Full Gear should be a great show. He declined to say more in his opening...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership Down Big From Last Week's Show, Draws Third-Lowest Total Audience Of The Year
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS was able to draw a total of 818,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.28 in the key 18-49 demo. This is down 12.04% from last week’s 930,000 viewers. Last Wednesday's rating of 0.28 is down 12.50% from...
rajah.com
AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour Card
AEW Full Gear is only hours away, and the pre-show card is set. The All Elite Wrestling World Title Eliminator Tournament will continue at tonights AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour event,. There will also be a massive 10-man tag team match, along with a singles clash between Eddie Kingston and...
rajah.com
AEW Full Gear Results (11/19/22) - Newark, NJ
We have had some technical difficulties with rajah.com's live coverage of AEW Full Gear. The following AEW Full Gear results are written by Ryan Howard of F4WOnline.com. They will be updated throughout the night. Zero Hour - AEW Full Gear. Excalibur welcomes us to the pre-show alongside Taz & Tony...
rajah.com
WWE News: Smackdown Exclusive, 'On This Day' In 2017 (Video)
-- Another blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest instalment of WWE 'On this day' below:. Braun Strowman destroys Triple H after Team Raw wins at Survivor Series on Nov. 19, 2017. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Cathy Kelley caught...
rajah.com
Tickets On Sale For Impact Wrestling's Return To Canada
Tickets to Impact Wrestling's Sacrifice Pay Per View are now on sale!. On March 24th, 2023, the likes of Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Sami Callihan, Mike Bailey, Heath, Rhino, Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Gisele Shaw, Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka and more will take over Windsor, Ontario, and battle it out at Sacrifice.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Confirms Konosuke Takeshita Is "#AllElite," Reveals He Will Be On AEW Full Gear "Zero Hour" Pre-Show
Konosuke Takeshita is "#AllElite." Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Saturday and announced that following his tag-team victory alongside Jun Akiyama over Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in the main event of AEW Rampage on Friday night, Konosuke Takeshita officially signed a contract to join the talent roster in All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Talks About Significance Of Saraya Match At AEW Full Gear 2022
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night's AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women's Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and being...
rajah.com
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Talks About Doctors Consulting With Her Anytime AEW Star Suffers Tooth Or Mouth Injury
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. knows teeth. The former AEW Women's Champion recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness to promote her match against Saraya at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view this evening, and during the interview, the women's wrestling star spoke about her background as a dentist. Featured below are...
rajah.com
Huge 10-Man Tag Match Made Official For AEW's Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show
During last night's Full Gear go-home episode of AEW Rampage, a huge 10-Man Tag Team Matchup was made official for the promotion's upcoming Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show. It was announced that The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Cole Karter) will be facing Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), current AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero and a Very Evil Very Mysterious Partner (Danhausen).
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Talks About Wanting To Help Try And Get Pro Wrestling Into The Olympics
Chris Jericho wants to take pro wrestling to the next level. On the latest installment of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho spoke about wanting to talk at the International Olympic Committee to make his pitch for pro wrestling to become an official Olympic sport.
rajah.com
Various News: Impact Over Drive Highlights, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- The highlights from Impact Wrestling's Over Drive Pay-Per-View are now available on the promotions official YouTube channel. Witness highlights from an incredible night of action as IMPACT Wrestling presented Over Drive from Louisville, KY. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE has added a...
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Results (11/18/2022): Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of the weekly AEW Rampage program. On tap for tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 "go-home" episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TBS television show is the final build to this Saturday's pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Says AEW Should Have Kept The Elite's Return A Surprise Until Full Gear PPV
The Elite trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) make their long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling at Saturday night's AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. As noted, The Elite will return at the PPV to challenge Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships. But should...
rajah.com
Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Main Event Set
The main event of Impact Wrestling's Hard To Kill event at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia is official. On January 13th, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title against TNA Hall Of Famer Bully Ray:
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks Possibly Stripping Thunder Rosa Of The AEW Women’s World Title
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Barstool’s Rasslin’ show to talk about a number of topics such as how AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has been out of in-ring action for several months now, but he wanted to give Rosa every opportunity to come back and defend her championship, though he would eventually have to see what is needed to be done in the long run as Toni Storm has been a great Interim AEW Women's World Champion and she has had great matches on TV almost every week.
Comments / 0