ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff's recruits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder after he veered into the wrong lane and struck dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits running in formation. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races

REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
ENCINITAS, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar

With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Delano Yarbrough: Why are Some Residents in District 3 Meeting?

The meetings are not and have not been in support of or against any of the three candidates that applied to fill the once vacant District 3 Council position. Residents are concerned about the long-term dangers inherent if the process used in the recent appointment to fill the vacant District 3 vacancy goes unnoticed and is accepted:
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

All LA County Departments Must Now Track Gender Equity

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity. Authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the motion requires staff to implement a Gender Impact Assessment to identify and track gender equity within every facet of each department, including services, policies and practices, and report back to the board about their progress toward meeting gender equity goals.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy