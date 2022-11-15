Read full article on original website
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
Los Angeles sheriff: 'Corruption won' in election loss to politically backed candidate
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has taken aim at liberals in his county after being ousted from office in last week's election.
Karen Bass victory in Los Angeles mayor’s race is a referendum on division
With heightened attention on the Los Angeles mayoral race, Karen Bass' victory should be viewed as a referendum against the sort of divisive politics revealed in the infamous leaked audio recording.
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
Karen Bass projected to win L.A. mayoral race
Rep. Karen Bass increased her lead again today against developer Rick Caruso in the race to be Los Angeles’ next mayor, continuing a trend in the vote-counting updates since Election Day.
LA County sheriff's race: Robert Luna again pads lead in bid to unseat Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna again stretched his lead Monday as vote-counting continued in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff's recruits
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder after he veered into the wrong lane and struck dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits running in formation. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a...
What Kind Of LA County Sheriff Will Robert Luna Be?
Luna, the former Long Beach Police chief promises a “180 degree difference” in how he'll run LASD. Incumbent Alex Villanueva conceded Tuesday.
Los Angeles mayor race: Karen Bass increases lead over Rick Caruso as counting continues
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead by 36,349 votes over billionaire Rick Caruso in the race to be Los Angeles’s next mayor.
‘We need to close all jails’ — Supporters see Measure A as a winning blow against law enforcement
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which was approved by voters last week and gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice Wednesday to celebrate its passage. More than 70% of voters...
Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races
REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
Karen Bass elected as LA's new mayor, first Black woman in post
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of L.A., as voters elevated the first Black woman to hold the post.
LA Elects Some Newcomers And Chooses Challenger Over Incumbent Sheriff
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar
With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
Bass widens lead over Caruso in Los Angeles mayor's race latest numbers
Karen Bass has widened her lead over Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayor's race according to new numbers released Monday.
Guest Opinion | Delano Yarbrough: Why are Some Residents in District 3 Meeting?
The meetings are not and have not been in support of or against any of the three candidates that applied to fill the once vacant District 3 Council position. Residents are concerned about the long-term dangers inherent if the process used in the recent appointment to fill the vacant District 3 vacancy goes unnoticed and is accepted:
All LA County Departments Must Now Track Gender Equity
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity. Authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the motion requires staff to implement a Gender Impact Assessment to identify and track gender equity within every facet of each department, including services, policies and practices, and report back to the board about their progress toward meeting gender equity goals.
Santa Clarita Woman Sentenced For Stealing Over $1.1 Million, Fleeing The State
Santa Clarita Valley woman Neilla Marie Cenci was sentenced Wednesday for stealing over $1.1 million from her employers over more than a decade, then fleeing the state when her crime was discovered. Cenci, 74, pled no contest to charges in Los Angeles County Court, including grand theft, computer fraud, forgery, and tax evasion totaling $1,143,765, ...
City Council Accepts Incoming Councilmember Lyon’s Resignation to Planning Commission
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council accepted the resignation of soon-to-be District 7 Councilmember Jason Lyon. Lyon will be sworn in Dec. 12 by City Clerk Mark Jomsky as the new District 7 City Councilmember. Lyon will replace Andy Wilson. Wilson did not seek reelection. Lyon’s...
