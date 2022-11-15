Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls man hurt in crash near Clara City
(Clara City MN-) A Granite Falls man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near Clara City Thursday morning. The state patrol says 64-year-old Bradley Munsterman was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7, east of Clara City, at 8:41 a.m. Thursday when he left the road and struck a tree. Munsterman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities.
marshallradio.net
Granite Falls man in critical condition after his truck struck a tree
MONTEVIDEO, MN (KMHL) — One man is in critical condition after his vehicle lost control and struck a tree Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 Thursday morning, a 1992 Ford F150 was traveling westbound on Highway 7 in Chippewa County when it lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the Ford, 64-year-old Bradley Munsterman of Granite Falls, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the North Memorial Hospital.
nwestiowa.com
Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
One person killed in Brookings County crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane on I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
Lyon County man stabbed multiple times after alleged burglary, sheriff says
A man has been arrested for a robbery after allegedly being stabbed multiple times by a teen.
gowatertown.net
Woman killed in crash on I-29 near Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. – One woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash a mile south of Brookings. The Highway Patrol says a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
kiwaradio.com
Arrests Made; More Information Released About George Stabbing
George, Iowa — We now have a little more information on the stabbing that occurred in George about three weeks ago, and it’s an unusual situation. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has just released information about the incident. They say on October 30th, they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George for the report of a person that had been stabbed.
Sioux City Journal
16-year-old charged in Lyon County stabbing of 24-year-old who was accused of committing a burglary
GEORGE, Iowa — A 16-year-old is accused of stabbing a Rock Rapids, Iowa, man, who was caught committing a burglary in George. The juvenile, whom the Lyon County Sheriff's Office did not name in a statement, is charged with willful injury, a class C felony. The 16-year-old is being housed in a juvenile detention center in Cherokee.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
KEYC
Serious accident on CSAH 7 in Redwood county
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A young man was injured in an icy crash in Redwood County. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Officials said Tyler Lundin, 18, was northbound on County State Aid Highway 7, when his vehicle slid off the road into a ditch. The vehicle then went up...
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for OWI, open container
SIBLEY—A 25-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Ramon Lopez Gomez stemmed from the stop of a...
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Attorney has pled not guilty to a public intoxication charge following an alleged incident last week in Spirit Lake. Amy Zenor was arrested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated person in the courthouse.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men charged after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men face charges following a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rock Rapids. The arrests of 38-year-old Andrew Steven Permann and 34-year-old Allen Philip Snook stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Dodge Durango on Highway 9 following a 911 call about an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Stolen sculpture in downtown, Incident at 14th and Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 16 and here is today’s KELOLAND On The Go. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead.
KELOLAND TV
Police arrest man connected with shooting near 18th Amendment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have arrested a man in connection with a shots fired call that was reported last week at the 18th Amendment. Police found surveillance video which helped them identify the suspect. A warrant was issued for aggravated assault and discharge at an...
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for noise at Sibley residence
SIBLEY—Two Sibley residents face charges following separate reports about their behavior at the same residence. The arrest of 18-year-old Jose Jiminez Perez stemmed from a report about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, by the homeowner that Jiminez Perez was yelling and causing distress and allegedly smashing bottles at the residence where Jiminez Perez lives at 411 Second Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Back behind bars; pursuit in SF; reward leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go. A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars. A man wanted for...
KELOLAND TV
Hearing held Friday in 1974 murder cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man accused in a 1974 cold case murder investigation in Minnesota had another hearing Friday. For 5 hours, the state argued in court that 82-year-old Algene Vossen should be civilly committed instead of being held at a healthcare facility. Earlier this...
