Sharon Hage
A private celebration for the life of Sharon Hage73, of Marshall will take place at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Sharon Jean Hage was born on August 15, 1949, in Marshall, MN, to Dr. Owen and Lotty“Nancy” (James) Wilke. Sharon grew up in Marshall and graduated from Marshall High School in 1967. She attended Southwest State College for a time before having her son, Fred. Sharon’s family lived in Westbrook for 11 yearsbefore returning to Marshall in 1980.
Norma Janachovsky
Norma Janachovsky, age 89 of Marshall formerly of Lucan, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Morningside Heights in Marshall. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20 at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Monday. Interment will be in the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Cemetery. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Shirley Lecy
The funeral service for Shirley Lecy, 97, of Granite Falls, MN, will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Rock Valle Cemetery in Echo. The Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association in Echo is handling the arrangements.
Marshall Hy-Vee receives President’s Cup for a second time
MARSHALL, MN (KMHL) The Marshall Hy-Vee held an awards ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Marshall Hy-Vee Market Grille to receive the President’s Cup. Individual department managers were also honored and received plaques for their efforts. The Cup is awarded four times a year at the end of each quarter....
Granite Falls man in critical condition after his truck struck a tree
MONTEVIDEO, MN (KMHL) — One man is in critical condition after his vehicle lost control and struck a tree Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 Thursday morning, a 1992 Ford F150 was traveling westbound on Highway 7 in Chippewa County when it lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the Ford, 64-year-old Bradley Munsterman of Granite Falls, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the North Memorial Hospital.
