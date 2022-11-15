Norma Janachovsky, age 89 of Marshall formerly of Lucan, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Morningside Heights in Marshall. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20 at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Monday. Interment will be in the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Cemetery. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

