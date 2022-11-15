Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Talks His Future In IMPACT Wrestling, Challenging CM Punk To A Fight Several Months Back
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC's Ten Count on a number of topics such as winning his boxing debut last November 13th in Dubai. "Well, I have a martial arts background from when I was kid, and I have had three amateur kickboxing fights and kickboxing is something I'm very comfortable with. This happened to be just boxing. So it was my boxing fight. Boxing and kickboxing, although the layman might look at it and be like 'Oh, well you just take kicks away', but it's very nuanced in that way. That's where the differences are stark contrast for sure. So there was some work that needed to go into this camp that was different than what would have been prior experience just to, you know, not not completely redirect, but change some habitual behavior, you know, just some things that are different with kickboxing and boxing.”
rajah.com
Dutch Mantell Says The Undertaker Was Put On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell took to an episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell to discuss a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was put on trial in wrestler’s court as he had to testify for “romancing the girls.”. Dutch...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reveals Which Wrestling Veteran He Thinks WWE Didn’t Book The Right Way
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks pro wrestling veteran The Big Show was one of the talents WWE didn't book the right way. Jim Ross said:. “You can’t...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Brock Lesnar’s Style Of Matches Isn’t Working As Well As It Once Did
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel is following the same blueprint Paul Heyman has set out for them and how the match is not going to have a hip toss or an arm drag. Cornette also discussed how since he believes the Heyman type of match works for Lesnar and Lashley they maybe overdoing it to the point that the match is not working as well as it once did.
rajah.com
BSK Member Reveals The Undertaker Thought About Leaving WWE For WCW
Pro wrestling veteran and Bone Street Krew member Henry O. Godwinn appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker once thought about leaving the WWE for WCW, but thankfully that didn't happen as The Phenom became the legend he is today.
rajah.com
Mideon Reveals Undertaker Recruited Viscera Into The Ministry Of Darkness Because He Didn't Want To Face Him
Pro wrestling veteran Mideon appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker wanted Viscera to be a member of the Ministry of Darkness stable because The Phenom didn't want to face him. Mideon said:. “He was...
rajah.com
Baron Corbin And JBL Discusses Being Paired Together On WWE Television
WWE Hall of Famer JBL and WWE Monday Night RAW Star Baron Corbin recently appeared on WWE's After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves to discuss topics such as them being paired together on WWE television and how they connect because they have a lot of similarities. JBL said:. “Because...
rajah.com
Ace Austin Talks About Joining IMPACT Branch Of Bullet Club, Gallows & Anderson Returning To WWE
Ace Austin recently spoke with Metro U.K. for an in-depth interview promoting the IMPACT Over Drive 2022 special event. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about joining the IMPACT branch of The Bullet Club, as well as his thoughts on Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson returning to WWE.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says He Asked Colt Cabana What Is Going On Between CM Punk And Himself
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how AEW and ROH Star Colt Cabana walked up to him and asked for his autograph as well as how he asked Cabana what is going on between CM Punk and himself, which Colt answered, "It’s a long story."
rajah.com
William Regal Says He Hopes Jon Moxley Realizes How Good Of A Sports Entertainer He Was In WWE
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as Damien Sandow was just like him and how Sandow was absolutely magic and special with everything he was given. William Regal...
rajah.com
EC3 On Issues With Celebrities Competing In The WWE
Former WWE Star EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws to talk about a variety of topics such as the issues he sees with celebrities like Bad Bunny and Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury competing in the WWE. EC3 said:. “I think when you deal with high-level celebs that are...
rajah.com
Craig Anthony Talks Returning To Action Following His Injury And The Response He Got From The Fans
Top Indie Star Craig Anthony recently spoke with PWMania.com on a number of topics such as how taking the Zero G Championship from Kez Evans is the beginning of the end for him as well as how getting his hands on Evans is one thing, but dethroning him is even sweeter because of everything Kez has done to him and his family.
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Talks Boxing Debut, His Future In The Sport
During the latest episode of his own Undisputed Podcast, Impact Wrestling talent Bobby Fish reflected on his pro boxing debut, where the former AEW and WWE star defeated Boateng Prempeh. Check out the comments from FIsh below. On his victorious boxing debut:. “We went over to Dubai and we had...
rajah.com
Lee Moriarty Recalls Tony Khan Asking Him To Join The Firm, MJF's Return As The Joker In Casino Ladder Match
Lee Moriarty recently appeared as a guest on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast with AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society leader, ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The Firm member spoke about Tony Khan asking him to...
rajah.com
Ultimo Dragon Talks Reason His WWE Stint Didn't Last Long
Pro wrestling legend and top DRAGON GATE Star Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC's Ten Count on a variety of topics such as why his WWE stint didn't last long. Ultimo Dragon said (via his interpreter):. “WWE wanted to change his image and look and remove who...
rajah.com
Thunder Rosa Offers High Praise For WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose's impressive WWE NXT Women's Championship reign has caught the attention of the AEW Women's Champion. Thunder Rosa recently offered high praise for the long-running WWE NXT Women's Champion during an interview with Busted Open Radio. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Rosa shares her thoughts...
rajah.com
Rhea Ripley Talks The Judgement Day vs. The O.C., New Entrance Theme
What does Monday Night Raw Superstar and The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley think about her new WWE entrance theme?. During her recent interview with Wes Styles, Ripley shared her thoughts on the new song. Rhea also discussed the ongoing feud between The Judgment Day and The O.C., and more. Check out the highlights below.
rajah.com
Men's WarGames Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event
The main event of last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw Butch of The Brawling Brutes defeat The Bloodline's "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, a brawl ensued between Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos of The Bloodline and Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns then made his way down to the ring and got involved in the brawl.
rajah.com
Anthony Bowens Says Pro Wrestling Is Harder Than Baseball, Talks About Plans For Post-Wrestling Career
Anthony Bowens respects the live athletic performance that is involved in the pro wrestling industry. During a recent interview with Jacqueline Cutler of NJ.com, one-half of the AEW World Tag-Team Champions, The Acclaimed, spoke about pro wrestling being harder than pro baseball, as well as how he wants to do other forms of performance and entertainment after he is done with the pro wrestling industry.
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Talks The Heat He Had With Triple H When He First Joined WWE
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about topics such as the heat he had with Triple H when he first joined the WWE and it was all due to him having the audacity to come to WWE from WCW as well as how the heat was real and if just a single thing was done wrong you would be in trouble and they will bury you to Vince.
Comments / 0