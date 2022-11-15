The weather is shifting, our coats are coming out of storage, and holiday drinks have hit the cafés. It's officially time to make holiday plans, which includes taking a look at the 157 (!) new Christmas movies that are set to premiere this year. Networks and streamers including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Lifetime, and the Hallmark Channel have announced their Christmas movie lineups, which range from holiday rom-coms and spirited musical movies to the return of beloved franchises and childhood idols. Since you probably can't drop everything in your life to binge through the entire selection (though we wish we could), here are the 25 Christmas films you must check out this year.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO