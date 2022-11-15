Read full article on original website
SCAD Atlanta Unveils FORTY FOUR 10-Story Residence Hall on Spring Street
Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announces the unveiling of FORTY FOUR, the university’s new, state-of-the-art 10-story residence hall, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 academic year. Named in honor of the forty-four years since SCAD was founded by President Paula Wallace, FORTY FOUR is the first phase of SCAD Atlanta’stransformational development projects on Spring Street in the upper Midtown corridor.
