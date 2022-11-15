ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Delano Yarbrough: Why are Some Residents in District 3 Meeting?

The meetings are not and have not been in support of or against any of the three candidates that applied to fill the once vacant District 3 Council position. Residents are concerned about the long-term dangers inherent if the process used in the recent appointment to fill the vacant District 3 vacancy goes unnoticed and is accepted:
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Public Safety Committee OKs $40, 233 in Grant Fund Appropriations Police for New Crisis Negotiation Team, Criminal Investigations Division Equipment

Pasadena’s Public Safety Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the appropriation of $40, 233 in grant funds from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program to the Pasadena Police Department. “I’m delighted to see this whole shot in the arm, some extra equipment and I’m grateful for the...
CBS LA

Downtown LA business owners concerned crime is uncontrollable

Tuesday night's stabbing spree inside a target store in Downtown Los Angeles has residents and people who work in the area extremely concerned. There's no question that homelessness has expanded dramatically in Downtown LA but now business owners are demanding more from the city government in order to prevent another stabbing like the one that took place Tuesday. A homeless man stabbed a child and woman that night inside the Downtown LA Target store located on 7th and Figueroa Street. The suspect was shot by a security guard and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The two victims did not suffer fatal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita outlines its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail

The city of Santa Clarita shared details of its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail, which would connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, and addressed some concerns from residents, who worry about potential crime incidents as the trail would be constructed near their backyards. According to Alex Porlier, a project manager...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Measure H Rent Control Organizers Preparing For Next Steps

An organizer on Measure H told Pasadena Now that although it feels good to see the initiative pass, there is still work to be done. “The ball is in the City’s court so to speak,” Ryan Bell said Wednesday. “I think various members of the campaign could have meetings with the City Manager, but I am just guessing.”
PASADENA, CA
azbex.com

New 700KSF Industrial Project Planned in Glendale

The Glendale Planning Commission will hear a request this week from developer McKinney Investments to rezone 40 acres near the SWC of Bethany Home and Sarival roads for a proposed industrial development. Plans for Bethany Home 303 call for a two-building development of approximately 700KSF. The project submittal says the...
GLENDALE, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Still Addicted to Coal, Pasadena Plods Ahead

Almost half of the electricity used in the City of Pasadena in 2021 was generated from coal power, per the most recent data made available by Pasadena Water and Power. The burning of coal is a potent generator of the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. An Inconvenient Truth.
PASADENA, CA
signalscv.com

City, county offer free household hazardous waste collection

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. The Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event is a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Whittier bids farewell to two longtime school board members

WHITTIER – The Whittier Union High School District Board of Trustees celebrated the careers of two of its longest-serving members during the Nov. 8 Board meeting, saying farewell to Jeff Baird and Leighton Anderson, who are both retiring from the board after serving together for 25 years. Baird and...
WHITTIER, CA
beverlypress.com

No more paper parking placards?

Beginning Feb. 1, Beverly Hills residents can throw away their parking placards if they wish. The City Council on Nov. 15 approved the Preferential Parking Permit program, which will allow residents to register their license plates as parking passes. City officials emphasized that residents can still use hangtags if they...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
pasadenanow.com

All LA County Departments Must Now Track Gender Equity

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity. Authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the motion requires staff to implement a Gender Impact Assessment to identify and track gender equity within every facet of each department, including services, policies and practices, and report back to the board about their progress toward meeting gender equity goals.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

