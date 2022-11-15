Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Delano Yarbrough: Why are Some Residents in District 3 Meeting?
The meetings are not and have not been in support of or against any of the three candidates that applied to fill the once vacant District 3 Council position. Residents are concerned about the long-term dangers inherent if the process used in the recent appointment to fill the vacant District 3 vacancy goes unnoticed and is accepted:
Long Beach will try to speed up homeless encampment sweeps before Christmas tree lighting
Long Beach officials say they're putting up more lighting and more quickly clearing away homeless encampments in the hopes of making people feel safer before the holiday celebration. The post Long Beach will try to speed up homeless encampment sweeps before Christmas tree lighting appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenanow.com
Board of Zoning Appeals Gives Crown City Billiards & Lounge More Time to Address Noise, Loitering Concerns
During its meeting on Thursday, Pasadena’s Board of Zoning Appeals approved a continuance on the appeal of Crown City Billiards & Lounge, formerly known as Jerry’s Family Billiards, to overturn a Zoning Administrator’s earlier decision that limits its operations until 10 p.m. versus 1 a.m. The consensus...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Accepts Incoming Councilmember Lyon’s Resignation to Planning Commission
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council accepted the resignation of soon-to-be District 7 Councilmember Jason Lyon. Lyon will be sworn in Dec. 12 by City Clerk Mark Jomsky as the new District 7 City Councilmember. Lyon will replace Andy Wilson. Wilson did not seek reelection. Lyon’s...
pasadenanow.com
Public Safety Committee OKs $40, 233 in Grant Fund Appropriations Police for New Crisis Negotiation Team, Criminal Investigations Division Equipment
Pasadena’s Public Safety Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the appropriation of $40, 233 in grant funds from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program to the Pasadena Police Department. “I’m delighted to see this whole shot in the arm, some extra equipment and I’m grateful for the...
NBC Los Angeles
Metro is Increasing Its Rates, and Will Hold a Public Hearing
Commutes for some Los Angeles County residents could become more expensive due to Metro fare changes. The changes include the basic fee, which is currently $1.75. Rides could cost $2 and transfer tickets would no longer be free. The 1, 7 and 30 day passes would be eliminated. “This is...
pasadenanow.com
Santa Claus Expected to Join Mayor Gordo at Mayor’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 2
Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo will light the City’s tree at the Mayor’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, which will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave. Mayor Gordo is scheduled to flip the switch to light the...
Downtown LA business owners concerned crime is uncontrollable
Tuesday night's stabbing spree inside a target store in Downtown Los Angeles has residents and people who work in the area extremely concerned. There's no question that homelessness has expanded dramatically in Downtown LA but now business owners are demanding more from the city government in order to prevent another stabbing like the one that took place Tuesday. A homeless man stabbed a child and woman that night inside the Downtown LA Target store located on 7th and Figueroa Street. The suspect was shot by a security guard and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The two victims did not suffer fatal...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita outlines its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail
The city of Santa Clarita shared details of its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail, which would connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, and addressed some concerns from residents, who worry about potential crime incidents as the trail would be constructed near their backyards. According to Alex Porlier, a project manager...
Rex Richardson to become Long Beach's 1st Black mayor as opponent concedes race
Rex Richardson will be the first Black mayor of Long Beach, with Councilwoman Suzie Price conceding the race on Tuesday.
pasadenanow.com
Measure H Rent Control Organizers Preparing For Next Steps
An organizer on Measure H told Pasadena Now that although it feels good to see the initiative pass, there is still work to be done. “The ball is in the City’s court so to speak,” Ryan Bell said Wednesday. “I think various members of the campaign could have meetings with the City Manager, but I am just guessing.”
azbex.com
New 700KSF Industrial Project Planned in Glendale
The Glendale Planning Commission will hear a request this week from developer McKinney Investments to rezone 40 acres near the SWC of Bethany Home and Sarival roads for a proposed industrial development. Plans for Bethany Home 303 call for a two-building development of approximately 700KSF. The project submittal says the...
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
foxla.com
No more water, power shutoffs by LADWP for low-income LA residents who can't pay utility bills
LOS ANGELES - Low-income residents in Los Angeles who are unable to pay their utility bills will no longer have to worry about having their water or electricity shut off as a result. A new motion adopted Nov. 8 by the Los Angeles Board of Water and Power Commissioners now...
coloradoboulevard.net
Still Addicted to Coal, Pasadena Plods Ahead
Almost half of the electricity used in the City of Pasadena in 2021 was generated from coal power, per the most recent data made available by Pasadena Water and Power. The burning of coal is a potent generator of the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. An Inconvenient Truth.
signalscv.com
City, county offer free household hazardous waste collection
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. The Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event is a...
thedowneypatriot.com
Whittier bids farewell to two longtime school board members
WHITTIER – The Whittier Union High School District Board of Trustees celebrated the careers of two of its longest-serving members during the Nov. 8 Board meeting, saying farewell to Jeff Baird and Leighton Anderson, who are both retiring from the board after serving together for 25 years. Baird and...
beverlypress.com
No more paper parking placards?
Beginning Feb. 1, Beverly Hills residents can throw away their parking placards if they wish. The City Council on Nov. 15 approved the Preferential Parking Permit program, which will allow residents to register their license plates as parking passes. City officials emphasized that residents can still use hangtags if they...
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
pasadenanow.com
All LA County Departments Must Now Track Gender Equity
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity. Authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the motion requires staff to implement a Gender Impact Assessment to identify and track gender equity within every facet of each department, including services, policies and practices, and report back to the board about their progress toward meeting gender equity goals.
