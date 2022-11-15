Read full article on original website
AEW Star Will Have To Miss Weekend RGR Lucha Libre Event
Due to a medical issue, an All Elite Wrestling star will have to miss this weekend’s RGR Lucha Libre event. According to a social media post from RGR, Andrade El Idolo has been scratched from the November 20th card in Cudahy, California. When asked about the decision from RGR,...
Tony Khan Offers AR Fox An AEW Contract (Video)
Following a few "really impressive" matches on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation, AR Fox is offically All Elite!. After the cameras stopped rolling at AEW's Dynamite taping on Wednesday evening, AEW CEO Tony Khan offered Fox an offical All Elite Wrestling contract:
AEW News: Samoa Joe On Swerve City Podcast, CM Punk The First Dance Figure
-- A new CM Punk figure is available at RingsideCollectibles.Com. “The First Dance” is based on Punk's AEW debut, at The First Dance edition of Rampage in Chicago. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, AEW talent Swerve Strickland posted on Twitter, where he shared the following clip of Samoa Joe on the Swerve City Podcast:
Eddie Kingston Cuts Emotional Promo Following Rampage
Following his AEW Rampage loss to the team of Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston grabbed a microphone, and laid down a challenge to Akiyama. During the promo, Kingston mentioned that it would be a "dream" to face Jun one-on-one, and it looks like Eddie will have the chance to make his dream a reality on Saturday night. Check out the footage from the dark segment below:
Road Dogg Talks The Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole Main Event On SmackDown
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as NXT Stars invading SmackDown in 2019 due to majority of the roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia and how he liked the main event between former WWE Stars Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, but it wasn't the best main event in the history of the business.
AEW Dark Spoiler Results From Taping In Newark, N.J. For Show Premiering On Nov. 22
AEW DARK SPOILER RESULTS (Air Date: Nov. 22, 2022) * Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. * ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker def. Tracy Williams, Jack Tomlinson & LSG. Garcia made Tomlinson tap to the Dragon Sleeper for the finish.
AEW Announces Four Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the four matchups that will take place on tomorrow's AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that FTW Champion HOOK will defend his title against The Firm's Lee Moriarty, "Absolute" Ricky Starks will take on "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer in an AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match, Athena will take on Madison Rayne in Women's Division Singles action and Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will battle Konosuke Takeshita and pro wrestling legend Jun Akiyama in Tag Team action.
Jungle Boy Sounds Off On Cage Match At AEW Full Gear, Calls It Biggest Match Of His Career
Jungle Boy Jack Perry is ready for the biggest match of his All Elite Wrestling career. That's what the fan-favorite wrestler is calling his scheduled steel cage match against former Jurassic Express tag-team partner Luchasaurus at this Saturday's AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. Ahead of the show this weekend at...
Matt Hardy On MJF: "He Is Going To Be The Face Of AEW For A Very Long Time"
Maxwell Jacob Friedman is better than you, and you know it. The pro wrestling legend gave his thoughts on the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view scheduled for Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."
Various News: Latest WWE Top 10, Peter Avalon On The Art Of Wrestling
-- The latest Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana has surfaced online. Catch up on this week's episode below, featuring current All Elite Wrestling talent Peter Avalon:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, a fresh instalment of WWE Playlist is now available on the official WWE YouTube channel:
Various News: Impact Over Drive Highlights, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- The highlights from Impact Wrestling's Over Drive Pay-Per-View are now available on the promotions official YouTube channel. Witness highlights from an incredible night of action as IMPACT Wrestling presented Over Drive from Louisville, KY. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE has added a...
AEW Rampage Results (11/18/2022): Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of the weekly AEW Rampage program. On tap for tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 "go-home" episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TBS television show is the final build to this Saturday's pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour Card
AEW Full Gear is only hours away, and the pre-show card is set. The All Elite Wrestling World Title Eliminator Tournament will continue at tonights AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour event,. There will also be a massive 10-man tag team match, along with a singles clash between Eddie Kingston and...
Latest Celtic Warrior Workouts Features "Back & The Beast” Workout With Raquel Rodriguez (Video)
A fresh edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts is going live soon!. On Friday morning, episode number 111 of Celtic Warrior Workouts willk stream on YouTube, featuring Smackdown Superstar Sheamus, along with his guest, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez:. Raquel is also a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team...
Lee Moriarty Recalls Tony Khan Asking Him To Join The Firm, MJF's Return As The Joker In Casino Ladder Match
Lee Moriarty recently appeared as a guest on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast with AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society leader, ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The Firm member spoke about Tony Khan asking him to...
AEW Rampage Pre-Show For Tonight's Full Gear 2022 "Go-Home" Show (Video)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of the weekly AEW Rampage program. On tap for tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 "go-home" episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TBS television show is the final build to this Saturday's pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Talks About Significance Of Saraya Match At AEW Full Gear 2022
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night's AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women's Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and being...
Former ROH Talent Reportedly Served As A Producer At Impact Over Drive
A former Ring Of Honor talent served as a producer at last nights Impact Wrestling Over Drive Pay Per View. According to a report from PWInsider, Hunter Johnson (aka Delirious) worked backstage during the event. This is the second time that Impact Wrestling has brought Johnson in.
MLW Announces World Title Match For Their Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling announced, via a press release, that Alexander Hammerstone will defend his MLW World Heavyweight Title against DRAGONGATE's YAMATO at the Blood & Thunder Event on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will be airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and it will be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
Huge 10-Man Tag Match Made Official For AEW's Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show
During last night's Full Gear go-home episode of AEW Rampage, a huge 10-Man Tag Team Matchup was made official for the promotion's upcoming Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show. It was announced that The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Cole Karter) will be facing Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), current AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero and a Very Evil Very Mysterious Partner (Danhausen).
