Massachusetts State

rajah.com

AEW Star Will Have To Miss Weekend RGR Lucha Libre Event

Due to a medical issue, an All Elite Wrestling star will have to miss this weekend’s RGR Lucha Libre event. According to a social media post from RGR, Andrade El Idolo has been scratched from the November 20th card in Cudahy, California. When asked about the decision from RGR,...
CUDAHY, CA
rajah.com

Tony Khan Offers AR Fox An AEW Contract (Video)

Following a few "really impressive" matches on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation, AR Fox is offically All Elite!. After the cameras stopped rolling at AEW's Dynamite taping on Wednesday evening, AEW CEO Tony Khan offered Fox an offical All Elite Wrestling contract:
rajah.com

AEW News: Samoa Joe On Swerve City Podcast, CM Punk The First Dance Figure

-- A new CM Punk figure is available at RingsideCollectibles.Com. “The First Dance” is based on Punk's AEW debut, at The First Dance edition of Rampage in Chicago. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, AEW talent Swerve Strickland posted on Twitter, where he shared the following clip of Samoa Joe on the Swerve City Podcast:
rajah.com

Eddie Kingston Cuts Emotional Promo Following Rampage

Following his AEW Rampage loss to the team of Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston grabbed a microphone, and laid down a challenge to Akiyama. During the promo, Kingston mentioned that it would be a "dream" to face Jun one-on-one, and it looks like Eddie will have the chance to make his dream a reality on Saturday night. Check out the footage from the dark segment below:
rajah.com

Road Dogg Talks The Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole Main Event On SmackDown

WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as NXT Stars invading SmackDown in 2019 due to majority of the roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia and how he liked the main event between former WWE Stars Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, but it wasn't the best main event in the history of the business.
rajah.com

AEW Announces Four Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage

During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the four matchups that will take place on tomorrow's AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that FTW Champion HOOK will defend his title against The Firm's Lee Moriarty, "Absolute" Ricky Starks will take on "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer in an AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match, Athena will take on Madison Rayne in Women's Division Singles action and Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will battle Konosuke Takeshita and pro wrestling legend Jun Akiyama in Tag Team action.
NEWARK, NJ
rajah.com

Various News: Latest WWE Top 10, Peter Avalon On The Art Of Wrestling

-- The latest Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana has surfaced online. Catch up on this week's episode below, featuring current All Elite Wrestling talent Peter Avalon:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, a fresh instalment of WWE Playlist is now available on the official WWE YouTube channel:
rajah.com

Various News: Impact Over Drive Highlights, On This Day In WWE History (Video)

-- The highlights from Impact Wrestling's Over Drive Pay-Per-View are now available on the promotions official YouTube channel. Witness highlights from an incredible night of action as IMPACT Wrestling presented Over Drive from Louisville, KY. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE has added a...
rajah.com

AEW Rampage Results (11/18/2022): Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.

It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of the weekly AEW Rampage program. On tap for tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 "go-home" episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TBS television show is the final build to this Saturday's pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
NEWARK, NJ
rajah.com

AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour Card

AEW Full Gear is only hours away, and the pre-show card is set. The All Elite Wrestling World Title Eliminator Tournament will continue at tonights AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour event,. There will also be a massive 10-man tag team match, along with a singles clash between Eddie Kingston and...
rajah.com

rajah.com

Former ROH Talent Reportedly Served As A Producer At Impact Over Drive

A former Ring Of Honor talent served as a producer at last nights Impact Wrestling Over Drive Pay Per View. According to a report from PWInsider, Hunter Johnson (aka Delirious) worked backstage during the event. This is the second time that Impact Wrestling has brought Johnson in.
rajah.com

MLW Announces World Title Match For Their Blood & Thunder Event

Major League Wrestling announced, via a press release, that Alexander Hammerstone will defend his MLW World Heavyweight Title against DRAGONGATE's YAMATO at the Blood & Thunder Event on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will be airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and it will be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

Huge 10-Man Tag Match Made Official For AEW's Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show

During last night's Full Gear go-home episode of AEW Rampage, a huge 10-Man Tag Team Matchup was made official for the promotion's upcoming Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show. It was announced that The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Cole Karter) will be facing Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), current AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero and a Very Evil Very Mysterious Partner (Danhausen).
NEWARK, NJ

