USG Executive Leadership Institute Welcomes the 2022-23 Class
The University System of Georgia (USG) has named the 2022-2023 class of its Executive Leadership Institute (ELI), including 35 faculty and staff members from 25 USG institutions and the University System Office. For over a decade, USG has hosted ELI for faculty and staff to develop new leaders within the...
TCSG Celebrates Historic Year of Apprenticeships in Georgia During 2022 Apprenticeship Week
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) celebrates this year’s National Apprenticeship Week and Georgia Apprenticeship Week by hosting the state’s first-ever Georgia Apprenticeship Summit to highlight the importance of apprenticeships in building a skilled, industry-leading workforce in Georgia. At the event on Thursday, workforce leaders, Georgia businesses,...
Gov. Kemp Announces New Agency Leadership Appointments
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Kevin Tanner will head the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald's retirement. Monica Johnson will serve as Interim Commissioner until Mr. Tanner's start date on December 16. "Marty and I are thankful for Commissioner Fitzgerald's service and...
Public and Private Partners Invest Big Bucks to Ensure Success of GPTC Students
Faculty and staff of Georgia Piedmont Technical College were treated to an extra dose of generosity at their annual Grateful Gathering holiday event and meeting this past Friday. Seven hundred and 20 thousand doses, to be exact. Amazon, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners (on behalf of commissioner Mereda Davis-Johnson)...
Economic Development Administration Visits Georgia Tech, Georgia AIM Partners
Senior Economic Development Administration (EDA) officials visited the Georgia Tech campus Nov. 14, to meet with a coalition of partners looking to transform the state’s workforce and create more economic opportunities through a combination of manufacturing and artificial intelligence innovations. The visit, led by Dennis Alvord, the EDA’s deputy...
November Virtual Presentation “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update”
Join us for the Georgia Archives November webinar, “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update” by State Archivist and Assistant Vice Chancellor of the University System of Georgia, Christopher Davidson on Wednesday, November 30, from noon to 1:00 p.m. State Archivist Christopher Davidson will give a brief...
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Announces Its 2023 List of State's 10 'Places in Peril'
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released today its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state. Sites on the list include: 229 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta; Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville; Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221; Dasher High School in Valdosta; Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin; Lee's Mill Ruins on the Flint River in Forest Park; McConnell-Chadwick House in Milton; Old Campbell County Courthouse in Fairburn; Wilkes County Training School in Washington; and the Yates House in Ringgold.
Georgia Ranks 8th Nationally in Economic Freedom
Georgia is the 8th most economically free state in the country, according to the report Economic Freedom of North America 2022 by the Fraser Institute. The report tracks freedom across three variables — government spending, taxes, and regulation — and focuses on the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Georgia improved...
Speaker David Ralston Passes Away
Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, passed away today following an extended illness. He was 68 years old. His loving wife, Sheree, his children and other members of the family were with him when he passed. At the time of his passing, Speaker...
Georgia Power ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Business Customer Satisfaction
Georgia Power has been ranked number one for business customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2022 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM. This year’s recognition marked a year-over-year improvement for the company, even as the broader industry experienced a significant decline in overall customer satisfaction according to J.D. Power.
