ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m.  The car was on the left […]
HILLIARD, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Body Found Close to Ted Lewis Park

Circleville – Around 12:30 pm Circleville Police department was called to the scene of a body found by Ted Lewis park in Circleville. The body was found in the area of Highland Ave and Recreation drive by the train tracks. We are on scene, and police say that a...
NBC4 Columbus

Cadet: Sky feels ’empty’ after Hilliard pilot’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio aviation community continues to mourn the loss of a Hilliard man who died in a plane crash over the weekend. Maj. Curtis Rowe was one of six people killed when two historic planes crashed during an air show in Dallas, Texas. The 64-year-old Rowe served in the Ohio Wing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
police1.com

Video: Shootout begins after suspect pulls shotgun, opens fire on Ohio cops

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Newly released bodycam footage shows a tense shootout between Columbus police and an armed suspect. WBNS News reported police were initially called to a neighborhood for a report of shots fired. Video shows Officer Payne Vantilburg arriving at the location and speaking with a man, who was later identified as Lamar Blue. After a short interaction, officers asked the man to remove his hand from his pocket. Seconds later, Blue pulls a shotgun from behind his body and opens fire on the officers.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to a crash along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident shortly after 1 p.m. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in the crash. It happened at the intersection of Route 23 and Route 316 in Pickaway County. Motorists are advised...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Marques Hillman Richeson and Charles Hillman

Nov. 13, 2021 | For Columbus-Cleveland power couple Marques Hillman Richeson and Charles Hillman, humble beginnings resulted in happily ever after. Charles, president and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, happened across the Facebook profile of Marques, a partner at Jones Day who practices in both Columbus and Cleveland. Charles realized they had a number of mutual friends, so he sent a friend request—and the rest, as they say, is history.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police find body in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body. No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during attempted robbery in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Linden section of Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. At that scene, officers found the man, who had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving

RREACT Columbus hosts Thanksgiving dinner for people …. RREACT Columbus hosts Thanksgiving dinner for people in recovery. Two shot, including Ross County Sheriff’s deputy, …. A sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were shot outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Thursday. Widow struggles to make social security appointment.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio State medical student delivers own child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older. Addilynn Gibbs was born earlier this month with someone very special there to catch her. David and Kaily Gibbs were expecting their first child to be born on Nov. 8, but baby Addilynn had other […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy