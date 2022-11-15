Carole Halverson, age 86, of Marshall, Minnesota, died under the care of hospice on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Avera Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall. Funeral Services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Marshall. Interment will follow in the Marshall Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.

