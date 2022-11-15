ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Budweiser's World Cup Stadium Plans Given Red Card as FIFA U-Turns on Alcohol Sales

Alcoholic beer will not be sold inside the perimeter of the eight 2022 World Cup stadiums in Qatar, following pressure from officials. The U-turn, announced by organizer FIFA two days before the tournament kicks off, could potentially cause a legal headache for soccer’s governing body if sponsor Budweiser—with which it has a $75 million sponsorship agreement—regards the decision as a breach of contract.
Sandhya Devanathan Becomes Head of Meta India

Looking to stabilize its business in India following the departures of three key executives, Meta said Thursday that Sandhya Devanathan is being promoted to head and vice president of Meta India. Devanathan joined then-Facebook in 2016, helping to build out its businesses and teams in Singapore and Vietnam and its...
TelevisaUnivison Partners With Omnicom for Hispanic Household Data Graph

Omnicom Media Group will be the first agency to team up with TelevisaUnivision to leverage its Hispanic household data graph. The data graph will integrate with OMG’s identity solution, Omni ID, through a privacy-oriented clean room technology and work to power its targeting, optimization and measurement for always on activation across the entirety of its brands.
Neuro-Insight Promotes Pranav Yadav to Global CEO

Neuromarketing and neuroanalytics firm Neuro-Insight has announced the promotion of Pranav Yadav to global chief executive officer. Yadav, who founded the ad-tech company and is currently the CEO of the U.S. business, will succeed longtime marketing and agency veteran John Zweig as he takes the remaining subsidiaries under his management. Zweig will assume the role of chairman.
WhatsApp Begins Rolling Out Seamless, In-App Purchasing Capability

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled new updates being rolled out on WhatsApp to enable people to find businesses on WhatsApp, message them and complete purchases, all without leaving the messaging application. Speaking at the first ever WhatsApp Business Summit in Brazil Thursday, Zuckerberg said, “Wherever you go in the world,...
Azerion Acquires International Digital Ad Business Hybrid Theory

Digital entertainment and media advertising platform Azerion continues its merger and acquisitions activity with the purchase of programmatic agency and trading desk Hybrid Theory, expanding its footprint across the U.S. and broader APAC market. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Hybrid Theory, run by chief executive...
How Panini America Is Marketing World Cup Stickers in 2022

With 52 years of experience making World Cup sticker books, trading card company Panini America begins planning for the next installment of soccer’s largest event as soon as the latest one ends. Panini has sold a billion packets of stickers worldwide featuring player photos and team logos in 10...
As Big Tech Tightens Its Ad Spend, Axel Springer Titles Feel the Impact

As the technology industry sheds headcount and trims expenses in response to a worsening economic forecast, digital publishers reliant on Silicon Valley ad spend—namely this week, Protocol and Morning Brew—have found themselves caught in the contraction. In October, as part of these new austerity measures, 34% of technology...
TikTok Becomes GSMA Industry Member

TikTok joined mobile industry group GSMA as an industry member. GSMA supports the global mobile ecosystem and represents device manufacturers, internet organizations, mobile operators and software companies, as well as adjacent industry sectors, and TikTok said in a blog post Thursday that it will work with the other industry partners to advocate the development of new mobile communication technologies and form lasting business relationships.
TikTok Nears Beta Version of Platform Research API

TikTok is readying a beta version of the platform research API (application-programming interface) it began developing in July. The company said in a blog post that it asked members of its Content and Safety Advisory Councils with expertise in emerging technologies, hateful behavior, misinformation and violent extremism to test an early version of the API, giving them access to public data and gathering their feedback on usability and the overall experience.
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Assembly, MagicLinks, PMG & More

As we finish up the final week before holiday season officially begins, agencies are coming in hot with new partnerships, campaign launches, acquisitions and honors. Dive in to see who’s winning right now in the world of agencies. Adams & Knight. Adams & Knight was awarded Best of Show...
Thursday Stir

-Intel and Dell Technologies are teaching people to properly e-cycle their electronic waste with an interactive experience in Nintendo’s Animal Crossing. Players can visit the eCycleLand island and turn in the Rusted Parts found in the game for a sought-after item. While in eCycleLand, users will be educated about the real ways they can e-cycle, in partnership with Dell. The effort, done in partnership with VMLY&R, is showing people that old and broken tech can take on new life through e-cycling in both the virtual and real world.
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Alkemy X, Even/Odd, Mother LA & More

This Friday, we’re celebrating the wins of agencies and executives around the world. Dive in to see the week’s top hires, promotions and rosters signings. Allied Global Marketing hired Jonny and Paddy Davis, the former founders of Honey+Buzz, as its executive vice presidents. The pair will lead its new global brand experience design and will dually lead cross-border integrated campaigns.
HSBC Releases AI Campaign Featuring the Faces of Fraudsters

To highlight the growth in the capabilities of fraudsters, banking brand HSBC has released a technologically advanced campaign that uses artificial intelligence to show the faces behind the voices of those behind the scams. The education campaign “Faces of Fraud” was developed by Wunderman Thompson. It follows a forecast from...
Amazon Freevee Resurrects Australian Soap Neighbours After June Cancellation

The long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours has been saved by Amazon’s Freevee after it was axed June following its funding being pulled. Thousands of episodes from prior seasons will also be available on the streamer before the new season premieres. The upcoming season is a continuation of the daily...
CTV Advertisers Are Foundering Using Linear TV Creative

Connected TV (CTV) promises a whole new way for advertisers to approach their campaign creative. So, why are so many brands still using the strategies and tactics they’ve been using for linear TV?. Based on an exclusive survey of more than 100 U.S. brand marketers conducted by Adweek Branded...

