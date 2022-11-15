Read full article on original website
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
cw39.com
ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
'He died doing what he loved': Montgomery County pilot is 1 of 6 killed in Dallas air show
Craig Hutain had his pilot license since 1975 and had more than 34,000 hours of flying, according to the Commemorative Air Force.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Searching for Paper Tagged ‘Ghost Car' in Deadly Grand Prairie Chase
Police continue the search for the driver of a car with fake paper tags that led to the police chase that ended with the death of a Grand Prairie police officer Monday night. NBC 5 Investigates learned from law enforcement sources that the tag's number was first issued by the DMV this past spring and had since been reproduced hundreds of times.
Black Dallas Mayor Asks for Prayers After Horrific Veteran’s Day Airshow Crash That Killed 6
Six people were killed when two military planes collided in the air during a Wings Over Dallas show Saturday afternoon at the Dallas Executive Airport. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the fatal collision a “terrible tragedy” and asked for prayers. Fox 4 News reported that those who were...
Fox 14 Your Morning News: Updates on Dallas airshow crash; six people killed
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, Nate Foy reported on the recent air show crash that took place this past weekend. For more details, watch the clip above.
KHOU
Airshow crash: B-17 flies over Texas elementary school days before being involved in Dallas crash
Video shows a B-17 taking part in a Veterans Day flyover in Richmond, Texas prior to flying to Dallas. The B-17 went down during a mid-air collision two days later.
North Texas mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will be filming in this North Texas town on Tuesday
"Yes, Yellowstone is coming to Venus"
1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
fox4news.com
Dallas air show plane crash: Retired Air Force pilot shares insight on investigation
DALLAS - A retired Air Force pilot who also flew for American Airlines for many years is providing some insight on what investigators are focusing on in Saturday's deadly air show crash probe. The Commemorative Air Force says the show was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA generally...
Family of Melissa Highsmith, Texas toddler kidnapped over 50 years ago, 'getting closer' to answers
The family of missing Melissa Highsmith, who went missing from Texas as a toddler in 1971, says they are 'getting closer' to answers in the case after a potential sighting.
fox4news.com
Police chase with suspected drunk driver ends with rollover crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A police chase with a suspected drunk driver ended in a rollover crash in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. The chase started just after 4:30 p.m., and ended along I-30 and University Boulevard with a rollover crash. Few details have been released at this time, but the...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide at 2500 Summit Lane
On November 15, 2022, at around 12:15 am, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Summit Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult male victim shot in the front yard. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to a local hospital where he died. The investigation determined, Johnny Lee Wallace, 33, shot and killed the victim. He was charged with Murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. The victim’s identity will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and is documented as case number 206948-2022.
Texas officer dead after striking light pole during pursuit
A Grand Prairie police officer is dead after striking a light pole during a pursuit, officials said.
WFAA
'Yellowstone' is filming again - this time in North Texas. Here's what we saw.
VENUS, Texas — Hollywood came to Venus, Texas, on Tuesday. “Pretty neat to have them here this close,” said Jeff Tucker, fan of the hit series, "Yellowstone." "Yellowstone" on Tuesday was filming a scene in downtown Venus, which is in Johnson County south of Dallas-Fort Worth. The scene was involving a speech with a crowd of extras, but more details were not released.
WFAA
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
Beloved Late Carrollton Officer Steve Nothem’s wife: 'He was always willing to help everyone, the biggest sweetheart'
CARROLLTON, Texas — As the Grand Prairie Police Department is in mourning, the Carrollton Police Department is still grieving after Officer Steve Nothem was killed in October while helping at a traffic stop. And, for the first time, we’re hearing from his heartbroken wife. Cristal Nothem walked down...
Four people found shot in Lake Worth
Four people are in the hospital after they were shot in Fort Worth over the weekend. Saturday night, a 911 caller alerted police who found a car with four wounded victims at a convenience store in nearby Lake Worth near Loop 820
dmagazine.com
Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station
Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
peoplenewspapers.com
One Killed After Crash on Preston Road
One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
Cargo van stolen from Dallas charity recovered
DALLAS — The cargo van stolen from a Dallas charity was recovered Thursday night, the nonprofit said. Pastor Karen Belknap said she received an anonymous phone call saying the van was in a Home depot parking lot in Grand Prairie, and police found it shortly afterward. Belknap said the...
