cw39.com

ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Searching for Paper Tagged ‘Ghost Car' in Deadly Grand Prairie Chase

Police continue the search for the driver of a car with fake paper tags that led to the police chase that ended with the death of a Grand Prairie police officer Monday night. NBC 5 Investigates learned from law enforcement sources that the tag's number was first issued by the DMV this past spring and had since been reproduced hundreds of times.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide at 2500 Summit Lane

On November 15, 2022, at around 12:15 am, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Summit Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult male victim shot in the front yard. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to a local hospital where he died. The investigation determined, Johnny Lee Wallace, 33, shot and killed the victim. He was charged with Murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. The victim’s identity will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and is documented as case number 206948-2022.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Yellowstone' is filming again - this time in North Texas. Here's what we saw.

VENUS, Texas — Hollywood came to Venus, Texas, on Tuesday. “Pretty neat to have them here this close,” said Jeff Tucker, fan of the hit series, "Yellowstone." "Yellowstone" on Tuesday was filming a scene in downtown Venus, which is in Johnson County south of Dallas-Fort Worth. The scene was involving a speech with a crowd of extras, but more details were not released.
VENUS, TX
dmagazine.com

Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station

Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

One Killed After Crash on Preston Road

One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Cargo van stolen from Dallas charity recovered

DALLAS — The cargo van stolen from a Dallas charity was recovered Thursday night, the nonprofit said. Pastor Karen Belknap said she received an anonymous phone call saying the van was in a Home depot parking lot in Grand Prairie, and police found it shortly afterward. Belknap said the...
