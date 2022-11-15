Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
RSV Cases Divert Local Hospital Traffic Elsewhere
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- RSV cases are on the rise internationally, and one hospital in the Southern Tier is at capacity. People have been diverted from a hospital in Cortland and urged to visit other hospitals to receive medical help for the time being. "It is a national problem that...
whcuradio.com
Marijuana dispensary might open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new marijuana shop could be coming to Ithaca. Deputy Director of Economic Development Tom Knipe says it would be located on the Commons. He says state officials are considering a license for the site. It would be designated as a conditional adult use retail...
14850.com
Downtown Ithaca’s Starbucks will be one of five on strike “in solidarity,” union says
Starbucks Workers United says workers at the “Ithaca on the Commons” location of Starbucks in Downtown Ithaca are on strike Thursday, one of five locations across the region “striking in solidarity with their fellow workers across the country.” The action comes in the wake of two employees at the Meadow Street location, both former College Avenue workers, being fired by the company.
14850.com
Campus Road will be closed Tuesday, Cornell says
Crane work will require a closure of a portion of Campus Road on Tuesday, Cornell University announced on Friday morning. The closure will be from Sage Avenue to Feeney Way (formerly East Avenue) from 6am to 2pm, to accommodate crane work at Duffield Hall. For more, follow 14850.com on Facebook,...
Driver busted with fake NYS inspection sticker: ‘Insufficient funds & a baby’
New York State Police say they busted a driver with a fake NYS inspection sticker and a unique message in the Southern Tier. “Troopers at SP Endwell were conducting another investigation when they caught something off about this inspection sticker...” the NY State Police’s official Facebook page said Wednesday.
Fire knocks out electronics at Wayne County Nursing Home
A fire in the business office caused minor damage, but the suppression system flooded electronics.
Sad letter to Santa has Newark family asking schools to do more about bullying
Carney says since 3rd grade, her 11-year granddaughter Kaitlin Brewster has been subjected to all kinds of bullying in the classroom.
Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira
9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
urbancny.com
Molina Healthcare of New York to Host Food and Clothing Thanksgiving Giveaway Event in Syracuse
Molina Healthcare of New York will host a food and clothing Thanksgiving giveaway event for individuals and families in Syracuse. Free turkeys, coats, hats, gloves, shoes and other items will be distributed to attendees, while supplies last, on a first-come, first-served basis. Sankofa Park. 2101-11 S. Salina St. Syracuse, NY...
cnycentral.com
New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
Lawrenceville residents react to federal and state investigations
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – The drama out of the small town of Lawrenceville, Pa., continues. The borough now facing even more scrutiny from the state and federal levels, while the council president still won’t address the ongoing issues. The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is demanding answers to 36 different questions about the town’s water […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man faces drug felony
TAYLOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony charge in the Town of Taylor. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday at a residence on Route 26. Officers located 8 grams of crystal meth, scales, baggies, and cash. 43-year-old Elijah Closson was charged with felony drug possession and 3 misdemeanors. 43-year-old Rachel Norton was at the residence at the time and was charged with a misdemeanor. Elijah Closson is set to appear in Town of Taylor Court on December 1st.
VOTE: Best wings in Broome County
Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn't a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
Broome County men sent to prison for violating probations
Today in Broome County Court, two men received prison time for violating their probations.
Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
Byrne Dairy Opens in Endwell, Town of Chenango Store Receives OK
Broome County's second Byrne Dairy & Deli store has opened as the Syracuse-based company continues its aggressive expansion plan in the Binghamton area. The new store at 3100 Watson Boulevard in Endwell started operations at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The site was acquired for the Byrne Dairy store from Thomas Mazzanoble...
Two found dead in Southside parking lot
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has reported the deaths of two individuals found inside a vehicle in Elmira Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was found inside the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Elmira’s Southside around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The vehicle was located in the back of the complex, […]
