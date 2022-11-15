ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

NewsChannel 36

RSV Cases Divert Local Hospital Traffic Elsewhere

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- RSV cases are on the rise internationally, and one hospital in the Southern Tier is at capacity. People have been diverted from a hospital in Cortland and urged to visit other hospitals to receive medical help for the time being. "It is a national problem that...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Marijuana dispensary might open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new marijuana shop could be coming to Ithaca. Deputy Director of Economic Development Tom Knipe says it would be located on the Commons. He says state officials are considering a license for the site. It would be designated as a conditional adult use retail...
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Downtown Ithaca’s Starbucks will be one of five on strike “in solidarity,” union says

Starbucks Workers United says workers at the “Ithaca on the Commons” location of Starbucks in Downtown Ithaca are on strike Thursday, one of five locations across the region “striking in solidarity with their fellow workers across the country.” The action comes in the wake of two employees at the Meadow Street location, both former College Avenue workers, being fired by the company.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Campus Road will be closed Tuesday, Cornell says

Crane work will require a closure of a portion of Campus Road on Tuesday, Cornell University announced on Friday morning. The closure will be from Sage Avenue to Feeney Way (formerly East Avenue) from 6am to 2pm, to accommodate crane work at Duffield Hall. For more, follow 14850.com on Facebook,...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira

9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Lawrenceville residents react to federal and state investigations

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – The drama out of the small town of Lawrenceville, Pa., continues. The borough now facing even more scrutiny from the state and federal levels, while the council president still won’t address the ongoing issues. The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is demanding answers to 36 different questions about the town’s water […]
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA
whcuradio.com

Cortland County man faces drug felony

TAYLOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony charge in the Town of Taylor. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday at a residence on Route 26. Officers located 8 grams of crystal meth, scales, baggies, and cash. 43-year-old Elijah Closson was charged with felony drug possession and 3 misdemeanors. 43-year-old Rachel Norton was at the residence at the time and was charged with a misdemeanor. Elijah Closson is set to appear in Town of Taylor Court on December 1st.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
NAPLES, NY
WETM 18 News

Two found dead in Southside parking lot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has reported the deaths of two individuals found inside a vehicle in Elmira Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was found inside the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Elmira’s Southside around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The vehicle was located in the back of the complex, […]
ELMIRA, NY

