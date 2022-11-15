Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCJJ
Two IC business organizations to merge
Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
KCRG.com
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really know what her history had been..." Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests. Updated: 3 hours ago. "THey didn't...
KCRG.com
2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
While the Thanksgiving meal program called "Operation Give Birds" started as a prank, it's grown into a true holiday tradition for good. Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short. Updated: 4 hours ago. "I wanted to see zeroes on the game clock it was just an...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KCRG.com
After two-year moratorium passed, Cedar Rapids casino backers create political action committee
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State records show the group trying to build a casino in Cedar Rapids started donating thousands of dollars to politicians around the final days of the 2022 midterm election. City leaders in Cedar Rapids were concerned about how other casino companies’ donations influenced legislation, which...
KCJJ
IC cash advance employee accused of defrauding company by creating fake loans
An employee at an Iowa City cash advance company is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business by creating fake loans. Iowa City Police say the scheme saw 35-year-old Niastarra Conley of Marion create fraudulent loans in the names of her friends and family while working at Advance America on 1st Avenue between December of 2021 and January of 2022. The loan recipients would reportedly close down their accounts after receiving the money, preventing Advance America from recouping the debt. Conley allegedly falsified employment history and financial information when creating the loans.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of keeping brand new BMW rented from Iowa City company for over two years
Iowa City Police say a Cedar Rapids man failed to return a brand new BMW he borrowed from an Iowa City car rental agency two years ago, leading to his arrest on theft charges. Investigators say 36-year-old Terry Gantt of Bridgit Court SE rented a 2021 BMW from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Highway 1 West on December 16th, 2020, with a listed return date of December 21st. Gantt allegedly cancelled the credit card he used to rent the vehicle, then failed to return it.
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]
Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
Win a Gift Card to H20 Bodyworks in North Liberty
Get your body holiday-ready with a $199 gift card to H20 Bodyworks! You can learn more about all of their treatments and services here. Right now at H2O Bodyworks, buy one gift card, get one of equal value for free! Buy one for her and get one free! Or keep them both for yourself and treat/pamper yourself!
macaronikid.com
SHOP SMALL SATURDAY in Downtown Waterloo
(Waterloo, Iowa) – November 26th is Small Business Saturday®, a celebration of small businesses and the positive impact they have on our community. Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by the Small Business Administration since 2011, Small Business Saturday® has become an important part of small businesses’ holiday shopping season.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
KCRG.com
One hospitalized in shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle being vandalized may have led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to police. Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Baltimore Street for multiple reports of a fight that may have resulted in a shooting.
KCRG.com
Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Change in city code allows UTVs on streets but not ATVs
An amendment to Title 7, Chapter 2 of Muscatine City Code was approved by the Muscatine City Council and is now on the books, allowing Off-Road/Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) to be used on city streets and alleys with certain stipulations. A UTV is defined as a motorized vehicle with not...
beckersasc.com
University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic
The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
New CR Restaurant Hides Special Rocks Around Town for Free Drinks
Earlier this week, a new Cedar Rapids restaurant called Sacred Cow Tavern made a fun announcement on Facebook. The restaurant, which just opened its doors on Halloween, is challenging Iowans to a bit of a scavenger hunt! What they've done is painted some rocks bright red with black cows on them and hid them around the Downtown Cedar Rapids area. The post reads:
KCJJ
IC man accused of shoplifting hundreds of dollars in merchandise over the course of two months from downtown department store
An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a downtown Iowa City department store over the course of two months. 27-year-old Amos Gotoe Lavela of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 5:45 Wednesday night. Iowa City Police say Lavela entered the Washington Street Target on 26 different occasions between September 20th and November 9th, stealing $517.76 worth of merchandise. Lavela also allegedly attempted to steal another $109.96 in items in that same time frame.
Pen City Current
One hospitalized following Wednesday fire
FORT MADISON - A Fort Madison man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a basement fire in the city. The man who, has not been identified under HIPPA regulations, was transported to Iowa City hospitals with injuries. A condition report was not available. Fort Madison firefighters responded to...
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0