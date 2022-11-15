Read full article on original website
Related
solarpowerworldonline.com
Gautam Solar panels now available to US market
“Gautam Solar has established strong trust in the Indian market for being committed toward innovating and manufacturing the best-in-the-market solar modules. The new high-performance modules will further boost the transition towards replacing fossil fuel as a source of power with cleaner sources of energy. The modules will be ideal for both rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects, both in India and the USA,” said Gautam Mohanka, director of Gautam Solar Private Limited.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution approved by HECO for Hawaiian market
Tigo Energy announced the availability of the newly HECO-certified Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution for the Hawaiian market, including a new 3.8-kW option. With its inclusion on the HECO list of approved solar products meeting mandatory functions specified in Rule 14H, Tigo and its distribution partners can now provide solar installers with a flexible and reliable solar + storage solution for the growing residential market across the islands.
Opinion: Human Rights matter at the World Cup in Qatar
Qatar is not a beacon of freedom and tolerance. Quite the contrary.
Comments / 0