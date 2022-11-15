A new adventure bike from Benelli has been unveiled and will compete in the middleweight class against the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700 and Aprilia Tuareg 660. The TRK 800, recently unveiled in all its glory, will rank above the TRK 702 series and come equipped with more advanced gear than the smaller displacement TRK models. The bike is anticipated to enter the global market in 2023, although exact launch information is not yet known.

2 DAYS AGO