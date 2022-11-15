Read full article on original website
RideApart
QJ Motor Introduces The SRV 700 Middleweight Cruiser
QJ Motor, a brand of the Qianjiang group, entered the European market in 2022 with a lineup centered on three roadster models. However, the Chinese manufacturer has a lot of additional resources that might increase the variety dispersed in the old continent, as we witnessed in EICMA 2022, when it arrived with more than 30 distinct machines.
RideApart
CAKE Bukk Limited Edition Sells Out Its Entire Run In The Week After EICMA
On November 8, 2022, Swedish electric bike maker CAKE officially unveiled its all-new Bukk enduro bike to the world at EICMA. A couple of years ago, the OEM started its CAKE World Race one-make motocross series for all the usual reasons a company goes racing, including its importance in bike development. The Bukk, it seems, is the first result of that research.
RideApart
EICMA 2022 Registers Impressive 38 Percent Increase In Attendees
EICMA has long been one of the most anticipated exhibitions in the motorcycle industry. Ever since its inauguration in 1914, the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori, colloquially referred to as the Milan Motor Show, has been the center of attention when it came to new model releases, tech showcases, as well as accessories, gear, and apparel.
RideApart
Artist Flycat Adds Edgy Urban Camo To BMW CE-04 Electric Scooter
Quite often, custom motorcycle builders characterize certain models as a perfect canvas for their artistic expressions. When it comes to the BMW CE-04 electric scooter, that description couldn’t be more fitting. In the brand’s Light White color option, the e-scoot presents creatives with a literal blank canvas, and Italian artist Flycat is more than willing to lend his urban-informed stylings to the vehicle.
RideApart
Fuell Fllow Electric Motorcycle Project Is Now Taking Preorders In 2022
Remember the Fuell Fllow electric motorcycle? First introduced to the world back in the hazy days of April, 2019, those extra “l”s were there for a reason. It’s the latest creation from Erik Buell, you see—and if there’s one thing we should know about the man by now, it’s that he doesn’t know how to quit.
RideApart
Sondors Begins Metacycle Deliveries To U.S. Customers
Electric bicycle brand Sondors took the electric motorcycle industry by storm when it announced the Metacycle in January, 2021. Promising highway speeds and a $5,000 price tag, the budget-conscious model made many electric naysayers reconsider their position. However, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Sondors ever since. The company...
RideApart
Benelli Unveils The Highly Anticipated TRK 800 Adventure Bike
A new adventure bike from Benelli has been unveiled and will compete in the middleweight class against the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700 and Aprilia Tuareg 660. The TRK 800, recently unveiled in all its glory, will rank above the TRK 702 series and come equipped with more advanced gear than the smaller displacement TRK models. The bike is anticipated to enter the global market in 2023, although exact launch information is not yet known.
RideApart
KTM Claims 25.1-Percent Stake In MV Agusta After €30M Investment
While the entire motorcycle industry gathered at Milan, Italy’s Fiera Milano Rho for EICMA 2022, MV Agusta played hooky, skipping out on the annual gathering. Despite its truant ways, the Schiranna manufacturer still stole the show with its limited-edition Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro retro racer. MV Agusta’s Milan showroom played host to the unveiling’s glitz and glamor, but the real action took place behind the scenes.
RideApart
Scorpion Adds Airfit System To New ADF-9000 Adventure Helmet
It’s no secret that the adventure market is the hottest segment in motorcycling at the moment. More and more manufacturers are shifting focus to the category, and they’re not alone. Helmet maker Scorpion sees the trend as well, and the brand’s new ADF-9000 is ready to serve ADV riders on the tarmac and the trail.
RideApart
Spec Showdown: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs. Honda XL750 Transalp
Better late than never, right? At least, that’s how Suzuki and Honda feel when it comes to the middleweight adventure category. For years, the twin-powered Yamaha Ténéré 700, KTM 790/890 Adventure, and Aprilia Tuareg 660 contended for segment supremacy. Big Red and the House of Hamamatsu may arrive fashionably late, but both join the brewing battle royale armed with brand-new powerplants.
RideApart
Royal Enfield Shows Off Limited-Edition Classic Collectible 1:3 Scale Model
Each year, Royal Enfield hosts its Rider Mania event in India, which is an event for Enfield enthusiasts from all over to come together and have a great time with their favorite bikes. In 2022, it runs from November 18 through 20, on the sunny shores of Goa—and this year, Enfield is also presenting attendees with the chance to purchase an extremely cool bit of swag.
RideApart
Shoei Opticson Heads-Up Display Helmet To Receive Limited Release In Japan
In April, 2022, we first laid eyes on Shoei’s Opticson heads-up display helmet prototype. The helmet maker brought the prototype lid to the 2022 Osaka Motorcycle Show, so that attendees could get an up-close-and-personal look at it from multiple angles. For those unfamiliar, the Shoei Opticson prototype HUD helmet...
