Lower Dauphin excited for state title close to home

Hummelstown, P.A. (WHTM) — The Midstate is a field hockey hot bed. With the state championship matchups set for Saturday, five of the six teams vying for a state title are from District III. That means many of them don’t have to go too far from home with 1A, 2A and 3A all at Cumberland […]
West Perry at Wyomissing District 3 football championship live stream: Watch here

West Perry football has already made history this year. But on Saturday afternoon, they have an opportunity to shake up the Pennsylvania football scene. The Mustangs, winning 11 games and two playoff matchups in a season for the first-time in program history, are squaring up on the road against the 11-0 Wyomissing Spartans in the District 3 3A championship game, as West Perry is seeking its first district title ever.
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
Steelton, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Windber Area High School football team will have a game with Steelton Highspire High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down

The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg

This weekend is the perfect time to celebrate the approaching holidays at Harrisburg’s annual Holiday Parade. Before you head out to watch the floats and performers go by, catch up on this week’s local news, below. Bob’s Art Blog features his favorite exhibits from the West Shore this...
Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school

Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
First snow in central Pennsylvania | Weather Rewind

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Friday, and that means it's time to look back at this week's weather in another Weather Rewind. Mother Nature sure helped us out with this one—of course it's going to be the first snow for parts of our area!. November snows aren't unusual, but...
New winery opens up in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
November, December holiday parades in the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. Camp Hill Camp Hill Borough will hold its Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots through Siebert Park on December 1-3 from […]
Winter weather advisory for parts of south-central Pennsylvania

WGAL is tracking the first winter storm of the season for south-central Pennsylvania. Light snow is falling in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley. "You get in some of those higher elevations, you get to maybe some of the bridges and overpasses in parts of Cumberland, Mifflin, Juniata counties, up into Dauphin County, you could get a little accumulation," said WGAL chief meteorologist Joe Calhoun. "But most of us, even though it may be snowing, it's just kind of wet out there."
Hershey Acts on Climate Change

The Hershey Co. announced progress on its commitment to act on climate change, with recent initiatives including the launch of a third utility-scale solar project, energy and water optimization investments and continued progress addressing land use change. As stated in its 2021 ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Report, the candy and snack maker reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 48% and Scope 3 emissions by 18% against a 2018 baseline. As part of its science-based targets, Hershey aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and Scope 3 by 25% by 2030.
