Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
FOX43.com
Avery Pollock's golden goal gives Lower Dauphin 3A field hockey state title
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Lower Dauphin completed a clean sweep of the PIAA field hockey championships for the Mid-Penn Conference with an overtime knockout of Wilson 3-2 at Cumberland Valley High School to earn the 3A crown. The Falcons were district champs and the top seed in the tournament. They...
Gracyn Catalano’s OT goal lifts Mechanicsburg to PIAA 2A field hockey championship over Palmyra
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – Mechanicsburg senior Gracyn Catalano knew when she received the ball in front of the net with the PIAA 2A field hockey title on her stick, the game was ostensibly over. 21 — Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in the 2A field hockey state title game.
FOX43.com
Central Dauphin scores game-winner with under five minutes left to win state soccer title
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — "It is just going to feel amazing for the rest of my life." That's how much winning the PIAA 4A state soccer championship means to Central Dauphin Senior Nia Chinapoo. The Rams cap off a magical season with a 2-1 victory over Pennridge in the...
Marquese Williams, Stone Saunders lead Bishop McDevitt past Twin Valley, into D3, 4A football final
HARRISBURG – The Bishop McDevitt football team stands exactly where everyone thought they would at this point in mid-November. The Crusaders will play for a District 3, Class 4A football championship after a dominating 47-3 semifinal victory over Twin Valley on a cold Friday night at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.
FOX43.com
Double OT goal gives Hershey thrilling victory in PIAA 3A soccer championship
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — On a cold field in Mechanicsburg, the Hershey Trojans faced off with Springfield Township. This one was a nail-biter. It was tense. The game seemed like it would never end—and then in a flash, it was over. For 108 minutes the game was scoreless. In...
PennLive.com
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers and ranking top PIAA title contenders from District 3
On this edition of the Pa. High School Football Report, Dan and Ep caught up with former Middletown and current Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers. The Raiders claimed the program’s first District 3 victory last week and are now headed to Rocco Ortenzio Stadium Friday for a showdown with top-seed Bishop McDevitt.
Lower Dauphin excited for state title close to home
Hummelstown, P.A. (WHTM) — The Midstate is a field hockey hot bed. With the state championship matchups set for Saturday, five of the six teams vying for a state title are from District III. That means many of them don’t have to go too far from home with 1A, 2A and 3A all at Cumberland […]
West Perry at Wyomissing District 3 football championship live stream: Watch here
West Perry football has already made history this year. But on Saturday afternoon, they have an opportunity to shake up the Pennsylvania football scene. The Mustangs, winning 11 games and two playoff matchups in a season for the first-time in program history, are squaring up on the road against the 11-0 Wyomissing Spartans in the District 3 3A championship game, as West Perry is seeking its first district title ever.
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
Steelton, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down
The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
Northern York Marching Band finishes second at 2022 Cavalcade of Bands
The Northern York High School marching band, under the direction of Andrew Sheffer, got second place in the Yankee A Division of the 2022 Cavalcade of Bands competition at Hersheypark Stadium over the weekend, Nov. 12, 2022. Cavalcade Championships Yankee A.
theburgnews.com
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg
This weekend is the perfect time to celebrate the approaching holidays at Harrisburg’s annual Holiday Parade. Before you head out to watch the floats and performers go by, catch up on this week’s local news, below. Bob’s Art Blog features his favorite exhibits from the West Shore this...
Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school
Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
FOX43.com
First snow in central Pennsylvania | Weather Rewind
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Friday, and that means it's time to look back at this week's weather in another Weather Rewind. Mother Nature sure helped us out with this one—of course it's going to be the first snow for parts of our area!. November snows aren't unusual, but...
abc27.com
New winery opens up in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
School district in Schuylkill County closed due to water main break
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pottsville Area School District is closed Thursday, November 17, due to a water main break. Transportation will be provided for students who attend the IU, non-public schools, and Gillingham. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
November, December holiday parades in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. Camp Hill Camp Hill Borough will hold its Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots through Siebert Park on December 1-3 from […]
WGAL
Winter weather advisory for parts of south-central Pennsylvania
WGAL is tracking the first winter storm of the season for south-central Pennsylvania. Light snow is falling in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley. "You get in some of those higher elevations, you get to maybe some of the bridges and overpasses in parts of Cumberland, Mifflin, Juniata counties, up into Dauphin County, you could get a little accumulation," said WGAL chief meteorologist Joe Calhoun. "But most of us, even though it may be snowing, it's just kind of wet out there."
cstoredecisions.com
Hershey Acts on Climate Change
The Hershey Co. announced progress on its commitment to act on climate change, with recent initiatives including the launch of a third utility-scale solar project, energy and water optimization investments and continued progress addressing land use change. As stated in its 2021 ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Report, the candy and snack maker reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 48% and Scope 3 emissions by 18% against a 2018 baseline. As part of its science-based targets, Hershey aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and Scope 3 by 25% by 2030.
