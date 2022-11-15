Read full article on original website
The Website Accessibility Checklist
Accessibility means the design of products in a way that they can be used by people with disabilities. Many projects neglect this issue as any additional effort is seen as an unnecessary cost. However, taking into account differences in how (well and different) we perceive things like color, text, etc., this lack of attention dramatically shrinks your user base. Did you know that 8% of men are color blind?
When Driving Adoption for a Low-Code Platform, Does One Target Developers or No-Coders?
That’s a question that every low-code platform founder has been asking themselves. On the one hand, no-coders love building things fast. They usually come from other fields and carry different skill sets with them. They are focused on the business side of things and tend to know what it takes to get products to the market. What they sometimes lack is engineering logic. Therefore, when it comes to scaling no-coders still need to turn to “pro”-code and usually with the help of dev shops or freelance developers.
Node Version Manager (NVM): How to Install and Use (Step-by-Step Guide)
As it turns out, the correct installation and usage of NVM on Windows OS often raises some questions due to the fact that there are some inaccuracies in the official repository of this tool. In this regard, in this article, I will tell you how to install NVM on your computer step by step in a more optimal way (MacOS users do not need to read this).
Hiding Your API Credentials Client Side Using a Proxy Server in React
Typically I advise people to use a server-side request to query a GraphQL API. This is because you can hide your API key in the server-side code. However, most Jamstack applications require you to write client-side code, so you can't use a server-side request. When you're in this situation, you can set up a proxy server to reroute your API requests internally, hiding the request from the user. In this post, I'll show you how to hide your API key using a proxy server in React.
How Feed Algorithms Keep Us Glued to Our Screens
When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind - C S Lewis. The problem is not our smartphones or the internet, which actually can be put into many other purposes, even if they are used for mass behavior modification these days. The problem is the feed algorithms and the business model used by the platforms that use these feed algorithms to get the users glued into their online environments. People have unknowingly become subjects for their mass behavior tests, for which they are being monitored by these algorithms all the time.
There was no digital security at FTX; a group email was used as key to all assets
FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “Group email as private keys”. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE. G - Digital Asset Custody. 65. The FTX Group did not...
The Art of Debugging
As software engineers, debugging is an integral part of our jobs. You may have times as a Software Engineer when you are more concerned about fixing bugs than developing novel features. A debugging process can be divided into two categories:. Active: In this step, you investigate all methods of fixing...
Creating a Custom Hook for Fetching Asynchronus Data: useAsync Hook with Cache
It’s good practice to show the user that the app is loading data. This is done by showing a loading indicator, and hiding the content until the data is ready. Most of us will be maintaining a state in the component that tracks whether the data is ready or not and this is repeated in every component that calls an API.
ImageBank: An Easy Display Solution for Sharing a Large Number of Images
Through the confluence of a unique series of circumstances, the convoluted details of which I shall spare you, I ended up where I have a number of galleries that might have a few thousand images in them. I had written a “Gallery Builder” in the past that did a good...
Have We Reached the Age of Modularity Maturity?
One of the main reasons to design microservices is that they enforce strong module boundaries. However, the cons of microservices are so huge that it’s like chopping off your right hand to learn to write with the left one; there are more manageable (and less painful!) ways to achieve the same result.
Rock Solid Splunk or How I Learned to Love Splunk Validated Architectures
Splunk can be a complex beast, with its various components, requirements, and best practices on top of the OS selection and infrastructure design…deploying it can feel like an impossible task. Lucky for us, Splunk has created Validated Architectures that are proven to be effective and….just work. To truly...
What is the InfiniteNature-Zero AI Model?
Have you ever imagined being able to take a picture and just magically dive into it as if it would be a door to another world?. Well, whether you thought about this or not, some people did, and thanks to them, it is now possible with AI! This is just one step away from teleportation and being able to be there physically. Maybe one day AI will help with that and fix an actual problem too! I’m just kidding, this is really cool, and I’m glad some people are working on it.
Javascript: No More callbacks, Use Promisify to Convert Callback to Promise
The callback is a function that is passed as a parameter to another function. And this function will be called inside the function. A promise is an object which is used to handle asynchronous operations. It is used to handle multiple asynchronous operations which may have a dependency on each other.
How to Spot N+1 SQL Query Problems Early for Laravel Projects
In this article, I will describe my favorite tools for spotting N+1 problems in database queries, for Laravel projects. This will come in handy when developing new projects or when debugging slow responses from any legacy code you’d have to work with. Example objective. We have devices in the...
Automated Testing with GitHub Actions
In this article, we want to explore how to automatically test our code with GitHub Actions when pushing updates to our remote repository. We will look at a minimal example to discover the main building blocks of GitHub Actions and learn how to set it up. Prerequisites. Some basic knowledge...
Growth Hacking With AI
How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World of Growth Hacking. AI (Artificial Intelligence) will soon change the world of growth hacking forever. It's hard to say precisely when it will happen, but it's only a matter of time before AI is used to impact growth hacking and digital marketing significantly. In this article, we'll explain how AI will change the world of growth hacking and what you should do to prepare for these changes in the short and long term.
How to Crypto Wallet: A Quick Guide for Newbies
Hey you, I assume you’re aware of the whole saga going on in crypto right now, lots of people have been hurt badly by the events that have been rolled out just this week. Even for me, it has been a rough week, but it helped to shine a light on the true adversarial world that is the cryptocurrency space.
Headless WordPress Checklist: What Do You Need to Consider Before Migrating?
WordPress is the most popular choice among developers to build websites. Almost half of the web in the world has used WordPress. Its popularity allows the developer to create websites quickly, and its robust plugin ecosystem will help scale the site. But now, technology is developing at an increasing pace, and multiple options are available that make it easier to create websites.
The Shell and the Terminal: What's the Difference?
Whenever we give commands to a computer to perform a specific task using text, we refer to it as using the command line interface. When using a command line interface, we use text commands to make our programs work instead of a Graphical User Interface. Using the command line is a different way of interacting with the computer. In the Linux world, when we refer to the command line interface, we refer to a shell and, in most cases, to a bash shell. But often, we use a program to interact with the shell, called a terminal emulator. The shell and the terminal are different from each other but are often used interchangeably.
